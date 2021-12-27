Living a Godly life in this present world

[By Pastor William Kumuyi]

Imagine living a life above sin for a day, a week, a month, a year or even for the rest of your life. Perhaps you might be doubting whether living a Godly life is possible in this perverse generation. Here is some good news for you.

A godly life – a life that pleases God is possible today. It was possible before, during and after Christ’s crucifixion as seen in the lives of men like Job, John the Baptist, and the Apostles, respectively, it is possible today. Other examples of Bible characters that walked with and pleased the Lord include Enock, Elizabeth, and Paul the Apostle. If the God they served over 2,000 years ago is the same God you serve, He will work it out for you. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

When someone turns away completely from sin and embraces Jesus as Lord and Saviour, the grace of God comes in and power to live a godly life despite the prevailing environment. The scriptures in Titus 2:11 – 12 do not say “to live a Godly life after death or in the next life” as some sections of society would want to put it, but rather “in this present world”.

In spite of the exhortation from the scriptures and numerous good examples, countless numbers of those who call themselves believers are still struggling with sin today. Many start very well but as soon as they face temptation they lose sight of Calvary and yield to temptation.

The Christian life is a life of self-control and self-discipline. Like Paul the Apostle said “I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway” – 1 Corinthians 9:27. Obviously with exception of God, no one knows you better than yourself. If you see your engagement in a particular place causes you to bring shame and dishonour before God, you must promptly restrain your foot from trading that route. When David was idle walking aimlessly in the palace at a time Kings go out to battle, he yielded to temptation and committed immorality with Bathsheba. We need to rise to the occasion of living pure and sinless lives.

To live righteously in this present world, there is need to “WATCH” and pray (Matthew 26:41). Watch your: W-Words (what you talk about), be careful what you watch, A-Actions, Appetites, Affections, T-Thoughts, C-Conduct, H-Habits. Develop good Godly habits. Set your affection on things above not on things on earth (Colossians 3:1-2). Maintain a regular and refreshing quiet time and prayer. God will give you grace and strength to live godly in this present world.

The author is General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.