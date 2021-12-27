[By Simon Kalolo Kabanda]

Article 163 of the Constitution provides as follows:

(1) There is established the Local Government Equalisation Fund.

(2) Parliament shall annually appropriate monies to the Local Government Equalisation Fund which shall be disbursed by the Ministry responsible for finance to local authorities.

(3) The Government may provide additional funds and grants to a local authority, as prescribed.

What is an equalisation fund?

It is a fund for equalising payments or income to various classes of persons (www.merriam-webster.com).

Local Government Equalisation Fund and its purpose

“The government of the Republic of Zambia established the Local Government Equalisation Fund, to which each year Parliament appropriates not less than 5% of the total amount of projected income taxes collected for the Republic for that financial year. The purpose of the fund is to provide a source of financing for service delivery.”

(Journal of Local Government Research, 30/10/2020)

Administration of Equalisation Fund

Section 47 of The Local Government Act, No 2 of 2019 states as follows:

(1) The Minister responsible for finance may, in consultation with the Minister, make regulations for the—

(a) administration and management of the Equalisation Fund;

(b) the activities that the Fund shall finance and the manner of financing activities; and

(c) any other matter necessary for the efficient operation, administration and management of the Equalisation Fund.

(2) A local authority shall use at least twenty percent of the funds received by a local authority from the Equalisation Fund, in any financial year, to finance capital expenditure.

(3) A balance in the Equalisation Fund at the close of each financial year shall be retained by the Equalisation Fund and any deficiency realised in any year shall, subject to the approval of the Minister responsible for finance, be offset against the realised surplus.

(4) The Minister shall cause an annual report to be prepared on the operations of the Equalisation Fund and laid before the National Assembly.

(5) Despite the establishment of the Equalisation Fund, the Minister responsible for finance shall, in consultation with the Minister, make additional funds and grants to a local authority for any additional functions that may be devolved to a local authority.

If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message to me either through SMS, WhatsApp: +260-761-206353, or email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.