Misinformation and rumour mongering thwarting the fight against COVID–19

[By Edward Bwalya Phiri]

In expressing his fears about the COVID–19 situation, the Disaster Hub manager in Papua New Guinea and Caritas Australia, Julius Nohu remarked that, ‘’There is a high level of misinformation, and anxiety and fear, and all that comes together with this crisis. All of this can contribute to the level of resistance we are seeing to COVID–19 vaccines.

On The Perspective today, focus is on COVID–19 vaccine hesitancy. Hossein Azarpanah et al [2021] wrote that, ‘’Vaccine hesitancy is defined…as delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines despite the availability of vaccination services…’’

In 2019 the novel COVID–19 was discovered in China. The disease soon spread to the whole wide world and it devastated everyone, almost vanquishing everything in its trail. About a year later, vaccines were developed and soon they would be distributed nearly everywhere around the globe. Of course, this was a great achievement and an unprecedented feat in the medicine industry, considering the time factor in the development and the eventual mass production. These vaccines have brought hope and given a glimmer of the possibility, for the world to return to normalcy. However, this would only be possible if and when the global target of at least 60 to 70 per cent inoculation or herd immunity is reached.

While most developed countries are almost reaching their herd immunity, the developing countries are far from it; this is because of the two main reasons. The first being, the vaccine inequality and the second being, the vaccine hesitancy by individuals. And while the supply of vaccines is slowly improving in most countries, it is also becoming clear that a lot of people are not willing to receive the COVID–19 jabs due to varied reasons. Truth be told, there is a lot of fear that has come with these vaccines. This is mostly, due to a lack of credible information, and the people only rely on unverified information that has saturated their physical social cycles or the online social media platforms. Unfortunately, much of this unverified information turns out to be untrue.

Really, the challenge with the vaccination against COVID–19 is that, there is a lot of misinformation and rumours being shared on social media where most people are, compared to the verified information shared in the mainstream media whose content is relatively less impact. So, much of what is causing the hesitancy is the unfavourable publicity, by those who are opposed to vaccines. They have proffered a number of theories, among them, the depopulation of the world, and the New World Order [NWO], among others.

The second challenge is that once people consume the unverified content, which is readily available to them, they too pass it on to their peers and relatives. In marketing, the word of mouth is considered to be the most effective way of passing information about a product or service. It must be appreciated that the anti-vaccine campaigners have invested a lot and have chosen the most effective media to pass their information.

On 8th December, someone posted an article on one of the social media platforms I belong to, the article was dubbed, ‘’BREAKING NEWS: US SUPREME COURT HAS CANCELED UNIVERSAL VACCINATION.” The article claimed that the vaccination is the weapon of genocide in the 21st century, urging that, ‘’Billions have already been sentenced to a certain, inevitable and painful death. Anyone who receives the injection will die prematurely.’’

To begin with, the COVID-19 and the vaccination matters are issues with so much public interest that any trends would fail to make it as breaking news in the mainstream media by reputable news outlets. This article has only been taking rounds on social media platforms since May 2021, until the AP News sought to verify its content.

As a COVID-19 survivor and a person who has been vaccinated, I was alarmed and I endeavoured to verify the veracity of the article, which had no name of the author and no source of the publisher. After surfing the internet for only a few minutes, it became certain that the article was fake and I immediately responded to the posting on the platform and I wrote the following:

“This article is alarming, and we appreciate the concern [though]. But I would like to advise that we verify any information before posting. The information conveyed here is false, Kennedy Jr. [cited in the article] is a lawyer and a known anti – vaccine advocate who has taken a number of cases to court and none of them has reached the pinnacle [Supreme Court] of the court system in the US. In an interview which was published by the Associated Press [AP] News on 26/09/2021, Kennedy Jr dubbed the article that has been circulating only on social media since May 2021 as false.

Further, the only known US court decision on universal vaccine is the 1905 ruling in the case of Jackson v Supreme Court of Massachusetts. Let’s guard against fake news and avoid alarming the public. Of course, the question I would ask is how the Supreme Court would make a decision on the matter that has not been taken to it. The principle is that a court will only decide on a matter that is before it. Irish playwright, George Bernard Shaw cautioned that, ‘’Beware of false knowledge; it is more dangerous than ignorance.’’

On December 11, 2021, this column published an article entitle, ‘’GOVERNMENT TO CONSIDER MAKING COVID-19 VACCINES MANDATORY.’’ The article proffered among other things that, ‘’The prayer therefore, is for government to consider making it mandatory for people to be vaccinated.’’

A lot of people reacted to the article, but one interesting feedback came from John who wrote that, ‘’Coercing someone to [be] …injected with unknown substance in his body without furnishing him or her of the side effects is illegal. One must be given full information of the jabs such as the chemical makeup, risks and harms.’’ John further urged that, ‘’research is still ongoing, it is too early to assess the impact of COVID-19 vaccines, let people decide to be vaccinated based on available information.’’

Much of John’s concern, like many others, is that there is limited information about vaccines from authentic sources. And Drew Altman totally agrees with this assertion and had this to say, ‘’Distrust of government and other institutions, especially in communities of colour, will remain a real barrier… but the shares of hesitant groups that appear totally dug in are relatively modest for a new vaccine people have not seen administered safely in their communities, and many of the reasons people are reluctant to get vaccinated are remediable if they get more information from sources they trust.’’

Unfortunately, most people feel there seems to be a lot of secrecy surrounding these new types of vaccines that have been developed and produced using a relatively new or unconventional technologies. So, instead of only urging people to be vaccinated, more information should also be given about the vaccines so that people can make informed decisions.

Though, it doesn’t mean that there is totally no information; it is actually there except most people cannot access it, because much of the information is only accessible on websites of the relevant organisations. And much of it is in technical format, and needs to be broken down in beats for an ordinary person to assimilate.

The mainstream media has not done enough to inform the people, there is therefore urgent need to double the efforts in this vein. Please note that this column will endeavour to address some of the concerns that most people have concerning the COVID-19 vaccines. Look out for the subsequent publications that will be responding to some of these concerns.

It is trite that these vaccines have been approved by well reputed international institutions that we have always relied on for information and support; such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (American CDC) and the African Centre for Disease Control, among others. I therefore want to encourage everyone to trust these institutions and please seek out verified information on vaccines to avoid being misled.

Allow me to end with a quote from Mary Roberts Rinehart who once said that, ‘’When knowledge comes at the door, fear and superstition fly out of the window.’’ For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com.