My players were fatigued, says Bakala

KABWE Warriors coach Ian Bakala has attributed his team’s failure to qualify for this year’s ABSA Cup competition to the player who he said failed to handle pressure.

Warriors once again blew away the chance to qualify to the only cup competition in the land when they lost 2-1 to Zanaco in a rescheduled fixture on Friday.

This is the second time the Zambia Railways sponsored side gave away the chance to qualify following another disappointing result against bottom placed Chambishi at home last week.

Warriors remain 10th on the league table as the MTN Super League reaches the half way mark.

Speaking after the game, Bakala said: “My players, I think they were under pressure to qualify to the ABSA Cup. They lost concentration, they wanted to score an early goal but ended up conceding two early goals and everything went wrong.”

Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu was happy that his side once again played a solid game just like they did in a 1-1 draw against Zesco United last week, remaining hopeful for a place in the cup competition.

“Hope is still there but maybe the only disadvantage we have is the number of goals we need to score. Hope is there if we can replicate the performance we have seen today or also the one we saw against Zesco. I think we are now showing that we have a formidable team and the cohesion is there,” Kaindu said.

He added that having had to switch fixtures between the local league and the CAF Confederation cup has contributed to the team’s inconsistent performances in the first half of the season as players were fatigued.