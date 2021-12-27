Twalumba ‘comrade’ Fred Mmembe, UPND will minimise ‘Tonga’ domination

[By Austin Mbozi]

Firstly, Socialist Party president Fred M’membe’s anti-tribalism/racism stance is like mine, Nelson Mandela’s and Martin Luther King’s.

Secondly, twalumba (thank you) M’membe for alerting us in UPND that our appointments have a SLIGHT dominance by ‘Tongas and their cousins’ (Lozi, Kaonde, Lunda, Luvale). Thirdly, seemingly, this slight dominance is unintentional. Fourthly, this dominance is not yet alarming. Fifthly, UPND must from now ethnically balance better with more Eastern/Northern appointments. Sixth, Tonga presidential appointees Cornelius Mweetwa and Clayson Hamasaka must stop issuing statements ‘on behalf of’ Bemba appointees Chushi Kasanda and Anthony Bwalya respectively: opposition leaders are insinuating that President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) secretly listens to Tonga appointees who spy on Bemba appointees.

And now the ‘’news’ in detail. First, I disagree with Fred on other things, but the ‘comrade’ favours no tribe. He has a Lozi mother and Bemba father. His wife Mutinta Mazoka is the ‘princes’ of the Tonga, daughter of Anderson Mazoka, the Tonga ‘king’ who founded the UPND which rescued the Tongas from being victimised by PF thief-thugs. And as Post Newspaper editor, Fred opposed those who called Mazoka’s UPND a tribal party. He opposed his fellow Bemba Fredrick Chiluba’s tribalism, he supported a ‘Tonga’ (Lenje) president Levy Mwanawasa and he supported a Tonga Ngandu Magande’s candidacy. He attacked his fellow Lozis for demanding the Barotseland Agreement, and when they banned Bemba/ Nyanja languages from Radio Liseli. In the 2016 election, M’membe supported the Tonga, HH. Now he supported President HH for appointing Mumba Malila, a Tonga, as chief justice.

I am like Mmembe on anti-tribalism. Go to YouTube and type ‘Austin Mbozi’ to view my stance. When UNZA’s Registrar Rodgers Phiri in a letter to me which I am still keeping helped police arrest me for exposing how PF thief-thugs killed Vespers Shimuzhila, I imitated black pimpernel Mandela’s video-making while he was hiding. Despite John Mweshi abusing UNZA office warning me against attacking PF thief- thugs, my YouTube video still runs as follows: ‘Throughout my life time, I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the Zambian people. I have fought against Bemba domination and I have fought against Tonga or Lozi domination. I have cherished an ideal society in which every tribe is free to pursue their dreams, including the presidency of this country. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and it is an ideal for which, if needs be, I am prepared to die.’

Back to my second point. Out of 25 cabinet ministers, roughly (only roughly ) 10 are from Tonga/cousin group: Justice – Mulambo Haimbe (Tonga), Higher Education – Douglas Syakalima (Tonga), Home Affairs – Jack Mwiimbu (Tonga), Green Energy – Collins Nzovu (Tonga-Sala), Finance – Stumbeko Musokotwane (Lozi), Infrastructure – Charles Mulupi (Lozi), Health – Sylvia Masebo (Lenje-Soli), Lands – Elijah Muchima (North-Western), Labour – Brenda Tambatamba (Kaonde), and defense Ambrose Lufuna (North-Western). They have 40 per cent of cabinet positions although they represent 35.6 per cent of Zambia’s population: Tonga group 15.6 per cent, Lozi 9.1 per cent, Kaonde 2.9 per cent, Lundas 2.6 per cent and Luvales 5.4 per cent.

This explains my fourth point. Their having 5.6 per cent extra positions is not yet at alarming levels. Strict tribal balancing means proportional representation. Relying on absolute equal numbers has been unfair, for example, to the Bembas who have been falsely accused of political domination. The Bembas only dominated during Michael Sata’s three year rule. Otherwise, Professor Stefan Lindemann’s (2010) use of proportional representation found that Bembas did not succeed in dominating under Kenneth Kaunda’s, Chiluba’s and Mwanawasa’s adminitrations. The Bemba group (when you include the anti-Bemba identity Namwanga and Lamba) constitute 39.8 per cent of Zambia’s population. Strict proportional representation means that out of any 20 posts, there must be three Tongas (Bantu Botatwe), three Easterners, two North-Westers, two Lozi, two non-blacks (Whites/Asians) and eight Bembas. As UPND we ask for your understanding. We tried regional balancing but political circumstances made it hard for us to achieve strict proportional representation.

Now third point. M’membe was fair enough in saying that perhaps this slight dominance, where all the three wings of government are from Tonga/cousins regions, was not intentional. President HH won a nationwide landslide, but only less than 30 per cent of his votes came from north and east, meaning that most of the loyal members he knew were from the Tonga/cousin’s voters, leading to him nominating Nelly Mutti a Lozi as National Assembly Speaker. By the time he searched for a chief justice, many Zambians, including M’membe, agreed that Mumba Malila, a Tonga, was better placed.

Now, sixth point. Presidents can deceive you by appointing from all regions but, by divide and rule, secretly allowing their tribe to spy on other appointees. I don’t think HH does this. But Tonga appointees must restrain themselves. The opposition accused government of corruptly giving a fertilizer supply contract to information minister Chushi Kasanda’s husband. Why did it have to be a Tonga minister Mweetwa defending government as UPND party spokesperson? Recall that upon his appointment, Anthony advised party officials against speaking on government operations. The opposition will think Mweetwa gets the audacity to disregard Anthony from the President! Also, many jaws dropped when Clayson Hamasaka was appointed State House media director. Many feared that, first Hamasaka was a no-work-to-do ‘director without portfolio’, like Sata was minister without portfolio under Chiluba spying on Mwanawasa. Second, that HH merely felt sorry for his loyal cadre who needed a tax payer paid salary and, third, that Hamasaka was meant to spy on Anthony. Questions remained: who is boss between Anthony and Hamasaka? Then recently Hamasaka issued a statement about firing comissioners ‘on behalf of Anthony Bwalya’. Uhhhh! If Hamasaka is the boss he cannot issue a statement on behalf of his junior; if he is the junior he cannot be called ‘director’ over his boss Anthony or over non-existent offices. Anthony already has proven-journalist Brian Mwiinga and Frederick Musebezi as his assistants to issue statements on his behalf.

The author is the special one on tribal matters (like Jose Mourinho on coaching). He authored Language Politics in Zambia (2018). Phone: +260 978 741920 Email: austinmbozi2017@gmail.com.