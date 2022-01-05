IN his New Year eve message, President Hakainde Hichilema urged committing ourselves to doing more for our country in the coming year, in order to uplift the living standards for all Zambians.
“Fellow citizens, 2021 will be remembered as the year that the people of Zambia rose up and ushered in a new dawn. In the years leading to this momentous occasion, our nation was afflicted by corruption, tribalism, cadreism, debt, a breakdown in the rule of law and poor leadership. 2021 was an inflection point to turn from despair to hope, from division to unity, from inequality to equity, from social, economic and political bondage to freedom. Freedom is truly here and there is no turning back. In 2022 and the years to come, we have a lot of work to do. Work to turn around an economy that was broken, work to create jobs and business opportunities, and work to lift the living standards of all Zambians. This is the change that Zambians desire and the change that we are working to achieve,” said President Hichilema. “Fellow citizens, change does not come easily. It takes hard work, concerted effort and sacrifice. Some sacrifices will be hard to stomach but will pay off in due course. Just as Rome was not built in a day, our collective effort to rebuild our country will take some time. But, like the ancient Romans, with unity of purpose, sharing a vision and working towards its attainment, we shall rebuild our country into a model of success for many generations to come. As we root out corruption and bring about macroeconomic stability, we are creating an inclusive environment for all – irrespective of ethnicity, religion, race or gender, while living and practicing the timeless mantra of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. We must and we will maintain our peace and stability as it is the foundation of our democracy and socio-economic development. In 2022, the UPND government’s first national budget will come into effect as our first seed for Zambia’s prosperity. In it, we see more money being taken directly to the people. We see jobs for teachers, healthcare workers and opportunities for our youths. We see our retirees receiving their benefits, our children going to school at zero cost, and our farmers receiving equitable support. We see the development of a skilled population who will add to our economic development and farmers who will guarantee our food security and provide a surplus for export to the region and beyond…The anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement will provide the needed relief, enhance confidence in the market and catalyse our economic recovery. We are undertaking reforms that will benefit our citizens, both socially and economically. Among the most transformational reforms we are undertaking is that of decentralisation. This will bring services closer to the people and promote participation of communities in decision making, procurement, investment, and the determination of their future…We have before us, a golden opportunity for a fresh start. We have restored Zambia’s image in the eyes of the world and are embarking on a robust economic diplomacy agenda that will bring more investment and partnerships that will grow our economy. All our endeavours outside of our country, not only builds our profile but brings back investment and opportunities for the benefit of Zambians. Our natural resource endowments of land, water, wildlife, and minerals, will be managed sustainably, intelligently and invested in for the prosperity of our country. We only have one Zambia and we must love and cherish this nation, along with all of its people. Our collective goal must be for a united, peaceful and prosperous Zambia. As the new dawn administration, we will ensure that you, our fellow citizens, access better public services. We are enhancing transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in public financial management and ensuring an end to excessive expenditure and theft. All procurement will be guided by the right price, the right quality and timely delivery…Let hard work be our way of life. Let it be a source of our pride and of our future prosperity. We must all resolve to do more for our country. Together, we must create a Zambia we can all be proud of. The future of our country is in our hands and its outcome will depend on our collective efforts. Let us enter 2022 with hope, gratitude and with a positive outlook.”
Hakainde is right. Hard work, honesty, integrity and transparency must be our way of life, otherwise all efforts at socio-economic advancement will remain a fleeting illusion to be pursued but never attained. Most of our people are hard workers but others are not! The challenge is how do we rally our citizens to embrace this collective effort for our national development? Is the UPND engaging citizens in all its doings so that our people can own the new dawn’s vision? Is the government galvanising the nation in its developmental agenda?
And as Hakainde has rightly observed, change does not come easily nor by itself. We must all work resolutely for that better country we desire. The government must facilitate that environment both in motivating mindset change and by also walking the talk. The leadership must move away from posturing, tweeting or Facebook rhetoric. Explain your policies, withdraw or reverse that which is killing citizens.
This is undoubtedly a monumental year for the new dawn administration. They’re laying the foundations for their five-year mandate. How they deliver this year might set a domino effect on the right projection or alienate the government from the masses. Let’s get to work. Lay your foundation stone. The nation is watching!
We are mindful of Robert Louis Stevenson saying that, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”
But as Theodore Roosevelt put it, “In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.”
