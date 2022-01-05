K324m not enough to run schools for a term – NAQEZ

[By Walusungu Lundu]

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has charged that the K324 million the treasury released towards the running of public schools is inadequate if it is meant to be used for the whole term.

Featuring on Hot FM’s “What’s Hot in the News” programme yesterday, NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa said the government needed to spare not less than K600 million for schools to be run efficiently.

Chanda said the amount would have been sufficient if it was meant to sustain schools on a monthly basis.

He explained that there are a lot of things that require funds in schools.

Meanwhile, Chansa applauded the new dawn administration for bringing free education.

“The promise of free education sounded to be a rhetoric but government has lived up to the promise. We want to be conscious in our excitement because our preliminary calculations are showing that this amount may not be adequate for three months for more than 10,000 schools across the country,” he said. “Don’t forget that these schools employ more than 15,000 support staff. These have to be maintained. Schools engage themselves in extra curriculum activities. These activities are very expensive. Schools run exams, they pay electricity and so many other expenses. So if you look at the K324 million and you divide that into the more 10,000 schools, you will have around 20,000 or K22,000 per term which might not be enough especially for schools in town, especially for secondary schools. And we would want to get a clear explanation whether this money indeed is for one term or it’s a monthly grant. Otherwise if it’s for a term I am afraid it might not be enough for our schools. Of this amount which has been released could be a monthly grant for schools, then we might see schools surviving.”

And on the postponement of the opening of schools from January 10 to 24, Chansa said despite the move resulting into the disturbance of the academic time table, the decision is justifiable looking at the upswing of COVID-19 cases.

He said the postponement also gave the treasury enough time to send the released money into schools.

Chansa stressed that schools are bankrupt hence the need for funds to be released immediately.

On the issue of the Covid vaccination programme, Chansa advised the Ministry of Health to start administering vaccines from schools.

And Chansa proposed that schools should have special electricity tariffs to alleviate financial challenges they faced.

On Monday, the treasury released K1.284 billion of which K960 million is for outstanding payments to farmers under the 2020/2021 farming season, and K324 million is the 2022 first quarter operational support fund for public schools aimed at facilitating the implementation of free education for all learners at early childhood, primary, and secondary education levels.

Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa described the release of K324 million as concrete steps towards free education, aimed at abolishing tuition, Parent Teachers Association, and examination fees that learners used to pay in public schools.

“To reiterate the announcement by the Minister of Finance and National Planning during the presentation of the 2022 national budget, the fees charged at public early childhood and secondary schools for a child to be allowed to attend class have been done away with (free educational services are already provided for learners at primary school level). To this end, grants from the government to public schools have been increased to meet the operational costs that were previously financed by the abolished fees. The funds will be paid directly to the bank account of each individual school, countrywide, to ensure that proper operational arrangements are made before the opening of schools for the first term of 2022,” said Nkulukusa. “Bursaries for vulnerable leaners; to be allocated through the Constituency Development Fund, will also be released as soon as the guidelines are completed and approved by relevant authorities. We take this opportunity to state that the treasury has also commenced capacity building programmes on public resource management. The first target is the teaching staff, countrywide, who are being oriented on the handling of the operational support fund for public schools, to ensure that there is prudence in the management of the increased resources.”