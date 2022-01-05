‘LET’S LEARN FROM PAST MISTAKES’

WITH the Africa Cup of nations tournament starting in a few days’ time, it has now completely dawned on Zambians that they will not be at this year’s edition.

A lot has been said about Zambia’s failure to qualify to the nations cup for the third time in a roll.

However, Football and Allied workers Union of Zambia (FAWUZ) general secretary Linos Chalwe said there is need to stop finger-pointing as football stakeholders.

In an interview, Chalwe said all football stakeholders should join hands and work together to revive Zambian football.

“Its January of course, and we have the biggest tournament in Africa. It’s unfortunate that we are not there and, like any other Zambian, we are all disappointed. But look, it’s not the end of the world, we have other qualifiers coming up,” he told The Mast Sport. “Ours is to appeal to all the stakeholders: the fans, the players, the sponsors, Football House to join hands and put our efforts together and see how best we can push and motivate these players to actually perform. Let’s not point fingers, but of course people have to take responsibility when things are not happening. But let it not be all about finger-pointing; it’s all about our moto which is One Zambia One Nation.”

Chalwe said Zambian football needed to learn from both mistakes and good things that had happened in the past years.

“Every time the Zambian football fraternity comes together, I believe we have always achieved. Look at the Gabon air disaster, I never saw any political party or any difference; we just came together and this is what we need to do,” Chalwe said.

“We have not done well in the last eight years, if not nine years; we have not been doing well and it’s high time we came together and put all our efforts together and see this crop of players, nature them, support them so that they take us to the next Africa Cup and maybe qualifying to the next world cup.”

He said that the current football environment is volatile, adding that it is not helping the players.

Chaklwe advised that there was need to move away from having football camps.

“The process begins now and as football administrator, I totally understand where we are coming from. Let’s learn from our mistakes from the past and the good start we have from the past. We can use that; we learn from what we have done good and what we have done wrong,” Chalwe added. “We need the entire nation to rally behind these young players. In as much as football starts with the fans, it falls down to the administrators, the coaches as it goes down to the players. Right now, I am sorry to say the environment is volatile. Gone are the days when we saw headlines of players, nowadays we see headlines about administrators, which shouldn’t be the case.”

Chalwe called for a bigger voice in the media from players instead of administrators and coaches.

“Football highlights should be about the players, it’s high time we went back to the main call of football which is the players who are most important stakeholders in football,” said Chalwe.

“We want football to be exciting, we want fans at the stadium, we want football away from the volatile environment where there is a lot of finger-pointing; a lot of camps and we want to move away from that going into the new year and build the spirit of One Zambia One Nation.”