Lusambo, never provoke a croc while you wade in water

[By Michael B Munyimba]

Igwe, Igwe!

Igwe you must hear this, biko abeg, this world go kill someone o! What has become of this world noow? Strange things are happening left, right and centre; the kind of things that would have puzzled my grandfather.

Today, 60-year old men, talk, behave and look like teenagers, while toddlers in diapers look and sound so advanced when they open their tiny holes they call ‘mouth’. And one of them is my nephew that I keep in the house. I sometimes suspect that this one-year-old lad is either sick in the head, or was fathered by some semi-mad genius such as uyu ndani…ati… Okay, let me not mention names, especially now with this petrol issue, people’s tempers are high! Anyway, my tiny nephew, Thabo, caught me unaware this morning. As I prepared to leave the house kupushin’ga ma file, he stormed my room. And before I could punch him on the nose for not knocking, he was pointing his tiny finger between my eyes, “Hey, you, where are the sweets you promised me?” His face teary, so I withdrew my idea of punching him, I decided to console him, remembering that I had actually said something about giving him something, though I could not remember when. So, I slowly bent down to him, and with a loving voice said, “Ok, don’t worry my friend, I will make sure I get you a whole carton of sweets the moment I’m done digging the pit latrine I’m working on for ba Mwanza.” Suddenly, he looked at me with a stern face and said, “But you have been

telling me that since I was born, or perhaps I should sue you for breach of contract for violating our memorandum of understanding?” I sprang up like a rubber, shocked. “Was this not supposed to be a baby,” I asked myself. “Hey, wait, wait, sue me…breach of contract…memorandum…which memorandum are you talking about,” she continued. “When my mother died on August 12, you promised you were going to be supplying me with a steady flow of sweets every morning, but I have not seen even a single lollypop since. All I see is porridge without sugar which you force down my throat. And just for the record, I want you to know I hate that tendency, because before my mom left,

she used to give me bread and butter and sweets, even though she wasn’t working or digging pit latrines like you.”

At first I wasn’t sure whether the last part of his statement was an insult on me or merely a compliment for his mother, but in a flash of a second, my ‘intelligent’ mind decided to automatically translate it as a gross insult on my dignity. And I leaped to my universal defence, this time without kid gloves, throwing invisible, yet audible blows upon this little monster that had willingly decided to cross paths with me and defy my integrity and dignity as a honourable pit latrine digger, a skill I so much honoured and respected, hard though it might have been. And I didn’t even realise I was screaming at the little toddler, “Hey, listen you skank, your mother was feeding you with borrowed bread and stolen sweets. Right now the debt has accumulated so much that the bakery owner wants to come and repossess this house because she laid it down as collateral without family consent. I’m working like a donkey, digging pit latrines to offset that debt so that you and your generation can have a home tomorrow and forever. I may be feeding you with porridge without

sugar, but trust me, once we pay off the bakery owner, you will revert to your bread and butter, sausages…and sweets!

And when that time comes, we shall no longer get bread and all those goodies on credit, but shall be paying direct from our pocket so that no one ever threatens to take away our house again!” I roared like an emotionally injured beast. “Your mother was a thief. You don’t enjoy money that is not yours, that you did not labour for, that is why she’s on the

run, hiding at some ‘hill’,” I screamed at the little boy. I was so angry that it took several seconds before I came back to my senses and remembered that I was talking to a one-year-onld little boy who knew or understood nothing despite his foul mouth. He stood there, timidly looking at me, then I saw tears clouding his eyes, and knew I was too harsh on

on him. And between stammers, he asked me if his mom will ever return. So I knelt down, pulled him to me, hugged him and in a sincere sad tone I said, “I doubt, no one has ever returned from those hills my dear.” And he burst into tears. That is how I left him home with a bow of porridge without sugar, knowing only too well that though he may be sad, he will thank me one day when he realises I had his best interest at heart. Sometimes sweet is bitter-coated.

But as I left my nephew in the house, thinking about the character of his mother, my mind unconsciously drifted to Faith Musonda, Bowman Lusambo, and his entire fallen regime. The story of my little nephew rang some bells of semblance to these fellows. By the way, good morning, afternoon, evening everyone. I welcome you to the last but one article this year under the column ‘Out Of Order’ and also marks the column’s first belated birthday anniversary which was last week. We thank His Majesty above for keeping it going through this faithful servant.

Back to the issue at hand, I want to believe that I will still be within the confines of the law if I mention, but in passing, our newest ‘jele boy’, and girl, Rapahel Nakacinda and our very own renegade journalist who first shot to stardom three months ago, Faith Musonda, since their cases are not yet deemed active; meaning I can therefore elude the vicious slap of ‘contempt’. There isn’t much anyone can say about Nakacinda, except to wish him luck in his new tag of war with the the law and the presidency. Nigerians say a stubborn fly follows the coffin into the grave. They also say a monkey that

insists on looking into the eyes of a hunter must also remember the bullet, and that it’s foolishness for a cat to challenge a tiger to a fight just because they look alike! If you know, you know. For some unwise people, the desire to make a name, to be popular, blindfolds them such that even with a ‘binoculars’, they fail to realise just how close danger is. Their duck courage ballooned by false applauses from fellow zealots and cowards standing aloof falsifies

their wisdom and impairs their thinking capacity, until they find themselves swimming in dungeons full of faecal matter. Indeed, children should not play around a well, lest they fall in it. If I were Raphael, and all the other skanks doing shadow boxing with government machinery, especially after that August 12 daunting fall from grace, I would hold my mouth diarrhea with paramount caution. Doing checks and balances as the opposition is one healthy thing for a democracy such as ours, but laying unfounded, inflammatory accusations against the presidency! That could instigate public hate and fuel. Anarchy could find one hanging on the very edge of a treason wall whose dark tunnels lead to Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison. So, Nakacinda’s acts, together with his friends only indicate that they don’t love their wives and children. If they did, they could have had mercy on them, because at the rate they are going, they might be separated from them. So, good luck bwana Nakacinda, we await the commencement of your case in court on January 7, sir.

Ah…now here comes our very own, my very own, bone of my bone, our cool and pretty renegade journalist who abandoned the newsroom and threw away the microphone with preference for an easy way out – ladies and gentlemen, kindly help me

welcome back the great Faith Musonda onto the stage. Ndiye ma celebrity aya! Kekeke. Honestly, I adore this damsel.

I actually hold nothing against iyi mpopo. Mvela Faith, it’s not you we are interested in, the earlier you reveal who is behind those monies and properties the better. It is that person or people who deserve jail, so just talk boyi. Then tell us what you were giving in return for someone to give you such wealth because I don’t buy the issue of ‘siketi nakatenge’ (big fish boyfriend), because if that is the case, then I wonder how many ‘Faith Musondas’ there are here in Zambia, in Swaziland, in Dubai and other places; all with suitcases full of Zambian Kwacha and dollars from our national reserves. This was true massive plunder, infinite looting of the highest order. Bamangeni bwana!

Whoever gave Faith and others these monies is not Zambian and should be deported to Jupiter and jailed there for life.

And finally, let me conclude with the main man for today; himself, Bowman ‘Bulldozer’ Chilosha Lusambo. His Facebook timeline has been busy lately, yes I have been following him there. Suddenly, the staunch ECL disciple who even named his twins Edgar and Esther has become so vocal. Now here is a part of one of his posts on Fb: “…we wish to state that releasing CDF and Equalisation Fund is not a miracle because this is law. This is the work of parliament and the Executive has no option but to comply with the law and pay up. Moreover, the CDF referred to here is the 2021 allocation appropriated by parliament under the PF administration. As for the Equalization Fund, this is the initiative of the PF administration to assist financially weakened local authorities to meet their running costs. If President HH wants to be

praised for merely releasing CDF & Equalization Fund, then by the same token, let’s have him acknowledge the progressive policies initiated by the PF such as the Equalization Fund. As far as we are concerned, praising Hichilema for merely releasing funds for councils equates to praising a gateman for opening the gate to his boss’ property.” End of quote. Lusambo posted that just after it was announced that the CDF had been released to all the 156 constituencies in full and all at the same time. Lusambo was also among the first to cry foul over the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies,

saying HH had lost the moral licence to govern, even going to an extent of saying, “He (HH) will be arrested when we come back in 2026”. Ya, the guy has been yapping lately, even calling upon the church, saying the church should take centre-stage in national affairs. Wow! How ironic that this man should be saying all these things! Suddenly, he now

knows that the releasing of CDF should be by parliament order, by law and should be complied with without fail.

Let me end it this way in summary. Regarding CDF and Equalisation Fund in the PF, it was released in installments and was not on equal basis. Constituencies or areas with an opposition MP would not get the funding, and when they enquired, they would be told that they did not vote properly, only MPs with strong connections would access it. If Lusambo was saying the CDF that had just been released was the 2021 allocation, then why was it not released in January, only to be released recently by Hichilema? Councils were going for months, some even years without the Equalization Fund. In fact,

himself Lusambo is on record saying councils should not be getting that money, that they should find ways of generating their own money. As a result, council workers often went for several months without salaries; with Chipata among the

most hit, going for over three years without staff salaries. And all because of greedy Lusambo and his friends. Now today he’s saying PF initiated it? Yes, probably on paper, but this government has implemented it. Regarding his attempt to turn people against HH over the fuel issue, it’s a non-starter. Let me quote Phumulo Muhau who stood and lost as an independent candidate (MP) in Mulobezi: “The PF found the dollar at K5 and moved it to K22, but we survived, mealie meal [prices] increased from K35 to K150 [per bag] under PF, we survived. Bread increased from K4 to K17 under PF, we survived. Meal allowances for students were removed by PF, but they survived. Retirees were not paid their benefits in PF, they survived. PF increased fuel pump price from K5 to K18! Hakainde inherited this economy, and as a thoughtful leader he has removed school fees to cushion citizens, increased salaries for civil servants, has budgeted to pay all retirees in 2022, has promised to push a supplementary budget to reintroduce meal allowances for students, the exchange rates have stabilised with the Kwacha gaining against major currencies, has increased the CDF to K25.7M. And some clique of thieves wants people to believe that they can’t survive one fuel increment which is actually meant to offset a backload of criminals. Bally is on the right track to revive our dying economy.” Muhau wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Lusambo should never equate himself or his party to the new dawn. Let him be the last person on this entire planet to talk about morals, humanity, love and caring for anyone or the importance of the church. His cadres, including himself, are on record beating people everywhere. He says HH will be arrested in 2026 when, in his imagination, PF bounces back. First of all, bouncing back to where? Secondly, HH to be arrested for what exactly? It’s him who has a murder case plus several other cases from theft, corruption and fraud which are all hovering over his head. Yes, he’s alleged to have hacked an NDC official to death in Luanshya, you think its forgotten? No, even your own Chishimba Kambwili said no matter how long it takes, justice will prevail. He beat up an elderly 62-year-old retired Major in public, and several other people

and all those cases shall spring up soon. So bwana Lusambo, it’s you going to jail sir! Lusambo can’t sound concerned about fuel or electricity increments. In 2019 PF increased electricity tariffs by 200 per cent. Now he’s running to the church, calling upon the church to speak; the same church he himself silenced and called names! His cadres stole church and other people’s plots which they openly grabbed by force, did he listen to the church? NO.

Did the church speak when he brutalised his political opponents during campaigns? NO. He even ignored the church in the Bill 10 and called the church names. Now he’s calling upon the church to speak. How ironic, how funny, how silly!

This guy has no respect for anyone or the rule of law and is a danger to society. Let those wings investigating him and his friends speed up their work so that they can all be thrown in the cage because that is exactly where they belong. How do you describe a minister who stays in a Zmtel house for so many months without paying rent as bullying the company, just because he was minister? Mere rent! Manje bakumanga Lusambo. Kekeke…see your life Mr. Bulldozer! You forcefully bulldozed your entry into the august House, see how the Speaker was shaking when sacking you and your friends from there because you are dangerous to society! Parliament should be a house for intellectuals, not bulldozers; those are earth moving machines and should be in construction companies like J J Lowe, Kajema Construction and so forth. Lusambo and his ‘big brother’ looted this country; himself is on record saying K2 million was shopping change to him.

So much money was stolen and stashed away with girlfriends all over, that’s why you are finding all these sacks of cash in homes hidden. The atrocities Lusambo and his friends committed are just too many to mention. Illegal contract awards,

exaggerated quotations for roads, bridges etc, general fraud, mass corruption, and billions went into their pockets while hospitals lacked drugs. Now, when HH’s government stops fuel subsidies in order to use that money to pay retirees who have languished for 30 years, recruit teachers and health workers and improve health facilities, people like Lusambo see it as an opportunity to mislead the public, thinking they can be brought back to continue looting. Kulibe boss. This fuel increment move is not meant to punish people, but to put the country on sound economic footing. You can’t cure cancer with Panado, you go through chemotherapy, and that’s painful, but it’s the only road to remedy.

As for Bowman, Nakacinda and Sean Tembo, it’s not good insulting the crocodile while swimming in its waters, mark my words! Let me go and give my nephew, Thabo, porridge without sugar, he must be hungry now. Till next Wednesday, sharp!

