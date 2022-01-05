True people are suffering but PF brought the misery – Mweetwa

[By Noel Iyombwa]

IT IS true that people are suffering not because of the new dawn government but PF, says UPND spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa.

Reacting to former PF secretary general Davies Mwila’s statement that Zambians are suffering under the UPND than they did under PF, Mweetwa said Mwila’s remarks are misleading.

He said to the contrary people suffering in PF hence the party was voted out of power in August 2021.

“It is true people are suffering not because of the new dawn UPND government but because of the misery that the PF government brought during their 10-year rule,” he said. “Despite the economy biting, people are now free in markets and bus stations from PF cadres who used to harass them.”

Mweetwa, who is also Southern Province minister, said it was surprising to note that the party which was in power for 10 years wants the UPND government to deliver in a fortnight.

He said this month the government is busy collecting revenue to deliver what was announced in the budget.

Mweetwa advised the nation to ignore people like Mwila because he did not know what he was talking about.

“The nation is put to drama by a party which was in power for 10 years, they want the new dawn government to deliver in a fortnight! Mr Mwila does not know what he is talking about because the PF as a party was voted out of power because people were tired of suffering,” said Mweetwa.

Mwila was quoted in the News Diggers alleging that Zambians are suffering, worse, under UPND than they were during the PF regime.

Mwila charged that the false promises made by the UPND would make it easy for the ruling party to lose the Kabwata Constituency by-election.

Recently, science and technology minister Felix Mutati said 2022 would probably be a little harder but in 2023, citizens would thank the UPND government.