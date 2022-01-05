Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: M&E must be used to hold UPND govt accountable

At last, the year 2022 is here! Happy New Year to everyone. The die is cast and our New Dawn Government, the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s highly praised budget came into full implementation on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022. The UPND first ever national budget is indeed intriguing – K173 billion to go towards development support. The budget is celebrated as a uniquely decentralised and bold action taken by the New Dawn Government. Any well meaning Zambian will only wish His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and his team a great success as they journey to improve by raising the many poor living standards of citizens across our country.

In my many articles since 2019, I have been seriously advocating for political parties, including the UPND to adopt the Results Based Management (RBM) approach; an approach which provides an organisation with a clear sense of direction with trackable and measurable development results. RBM is an approach that inculcates a culture of results in an organisation and not lip services as we experienced them in the past decades. It was my impression upon all our political groupings to adopt RBM frameworks as they sought to transform Zambia’s development fortunes. To move away from political rhetoric of intently or ignorantly lying to the people before, during and after elections that once elected to state power, we shall change this and that, it is better to adopt and embed in political party operations result frameworks. RBM gives shape and order to an organisation. Together with my colleagues in the Zambia Monitoring and Evaluation Association (ZaMEA), our message over the years has been for political parties to develop, as part of their manifestos, credible Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Frameworks. But to date, the ruling UPND manifesto, as well as that of the Patriotic Front (PF), the largest opposition party, do not have any results measurement frameworks to support their development agendas.

In the absence of the RBM and M&E frameworks, Zambia and indeed any organisation will perpetually wonder as to why the desired results are not being appreciated by the masses. The consequence of weak RBM and M&E implementation by any government is to lose state power just like the PF during the August 12, 2021 general elections. There is too much deception and self-praise in the absence of measurement frameworks. For me, it is a very huge concern that the UPND manifesto lacked a results measurement framework at the very point the people of Zambia gave them a mandate to govern. Anyway, we are yet to see how their first national development plan, the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP) will look like on the measurement framework side. My guess is that it will be very weak and in most cases ambiguous (unrealistic and disjointed from their own Manifesto). This is what happens when political parties win elections with flawed Manifestos and what leaders concern themselves with is to loot the country or genuinely wanting to serve people better but lack a results-oriented framework to guide development at all levels of the country – ward, constituency, district, provincial, sector and national level. A sound M&E framework helps to harmonise and create desired synergies of achieving development results at every level. Without it, chaos erupts and in-fighting and intra-party and inter-societal suspicions become the order of the day. This can be avoided. This is the weakness the UPND has gone into government with and HH and his team will soon realise this vacuum as a mammoth oversight to cost them Zambians’ love.

However, I am of the considered view that despite UPND lacking a clearly articulated manifesto M&E framework by the election date in August last year, Zambians must still hold HH’s Government using the RBM and M&E lens. I do not think we need to get back to our old and divisive manner we have been discrediting the political parties in power. Just because the leader drinks Jameson Beer or goes to Church on Sabbath or indeed comes from a certain tribe, province or religious grouping, we were busy thinking these were required traits of leadership, development and poverty alleviation. This was a very weak way of seeing life and must be permanently left for our history story books. Recently we have seen additional irrelevant way of measuring development results using a binoculars by the losing PF. Mr Raphael Nakacinda and his PF have better ways to make HH and the UPND Government to account for the utilisation of public resources. Using their current yet archaic methods, PF is as good as dead. My contention is that we can only replace that and the current national mediocrity by holding our UPND Government using RBM and M&E frameworks to check and determine whether or not what was planned and budgeted for was indeed funded and money produced the desired results in terms of quantity and quality. On such results, Zambians must never compromise. HH and his government must not be left unchecked on any transformational milestone they have set themselves for emancipating the masses from abject poverty.

The way to engage the UPND Government starting now is to carefully and firmly look at the deliverables promised in the 2022 National Budget and verify whether they will be implemented as desired. The over K4 billion Constituency Development Fund (CDF) cash releases from Ministry of Finance to the people and the recruitment of 30,000 teachers and their 11,000 health worker counterparts will send a strong message that UPND and HH are indeed here to improve service delivery and uplifting the living standards of our people. Further, the performance of Government must be checked and constructively criticised using study results from various government reports as well as non-government expert evaluations and other performance reviews. Evidence-based reporting and engagements will help the citizenry to hold their government accountable and in the long run, we will reshape our geopolitical landscape as a country—taking ourselves into a mature democracy and human dignity. Devoid of employing RBM and M&E as tools for holding the UPND government to account, we again risk taking ourselves backwards to what HH and his UPND suffered for 23 years in opposition—low calibre of development debate by majority stakeholders. In that spirit, I expect heated but absolutely sound and fair debates by our parliamentarians, fellow intellectuals from the academia and industry as well as those political supporters. I also expect every ordinary citizen to engage government on meaningful development results-oriented issues that affect them.

Aluta Continua (struggle continues) for a Zambia whose development arena was inspired by RBM and M&E. Complements of the season but work starts now!

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm