Ventriglia threatens PACRA official with contempt of court over ZPC ownership

[By Correspondent]

THE Ventriglia family has notified Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) acting registrar Wilson Banda about its intention to having him committed to prison for contempt of court for allegedly effecting changes on the list of shareholders in Zambezi Portland Cement Limited.

Banda is on December 20, 2021 alleged to have authorised Finsbury Investments Limited to remove the Ventriglias from the list of shareholders of Zambezi Portland Cement (ZPC) whilst the dispute relating to ownership of the Ndola-based cement factory is pending determination before the Court of Appeal.

According to a letter addressed to Banda, Sakwiba Sikota of Central Chambers, on behalf of Antonio and Manuela Ventriglia, warned that his clients would demand compensation if his actions affect the outcome of the court case.

“As you may be aware, we act for Antonio and Manuela Ventriglia; take note of our professional interest. On Friday December 31, 2021 we attempted to personally serve the notice of motion for committal to contempt of court but were unsuccessful. The documents were received by the secretary to the CEO’s office,” Sikota said.

“Please note that we are aware that by the Attorney General’s advice, you are not to effect changes on the Registrar of PACRA as it pertains to Zambezi Portland Cement Limited in absence of an express court order. Should the change be effected as was done on December 20, 2021 where you removed our clients and substituted them with those of Finsbury Investments Limited without an express order of court, we are instructed to notify you that our clients will seek damages that may arise from such action from yourself personally.”

Sikota advised Banda to acknowledge receipt of the notice of motion for contempt of court against him, arguments in support of the same and other supporting court documents.

There is continued bickering at the Zambezi Portland Cement in Ndola. Late last year, there was a trail of destruction that was left after two rival camps fought for the control of cement plant.

Police fought running battles with the two camps who both want to take charge of operations of the cement producing factory.

This is despite the case of ownership being active in the Court of Appeal.

ZPC chief executive officer Gomeli Litana is fighting with Phesto Musonda who wants to take over the plant.

Earlier in November 2021, Musonda and his counterpart, Jimmy Kalunga, along with 70 rowdy men, defied court orders and attempted to takeover ZPC operations while the shareholders case is still active at the Court of Appeal.

There has been a protracted battle for the ownership and control of the ZPC factory between Finsbury Investments Limited and the Ventriglia duo.

Recently, a source told The Mast that the Mahtani group is trying to alter documentation at PACRA to change the ZPC shareholding structure without a court order to do so.