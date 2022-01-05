WE AGREE WE’RE THIEVES…but what name should we give UPND – Lubinda

[By Walusungu Lundu]

WE agree we are thieves but what name should you be given for suggesting that we increase the cost of doing roads from US $1 million to $1.8 million per kilometre, opposition Patriotic Front has asked the ruling UPND.

PF acting president Given Lubinda said the UPND when in opposition criticised the PF government for doing roads at between $750 to $1 million per kilometre.

He said this during a briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

“What is the feasibility of this project? K3.7 billion to do 200…200 kilometres road translates to US $1.8 million per kilometre. Why? President Bally [Hakainde Hichilema] why? You called the PF names for doing roads at between US $750 to US $1 million,” Lubinda said. “You called us names. You called us thieves. What should you be called for suggesting that we increase the cost from US $1 million to US $1.8 million per kilometre? What name should we call you for suggesting that you increase the cost from US$1 million to US$1.8 million? What name should we call you? You called us thieves for US $1 million per kilometre, what name qualifies to be yours? We agree, we are thieves…US $1 million per kilometre, yes we are thieves, but tell us what name should we use for you?”

Meanwhile, Lubinda called on finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane to explain why the Southern African Business Forum Private Public Partnership Project is being prioritised.

“Let me state from the onset that the attempt by Honourable Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane to explain the Southern African Business Forum Private Public Partnership Project did not make any sense at all. Please members of the press give him another opportunity. Go to him and say can you explain again because what you said did not make sense at all. From the outset, it should be clarified that the allegation that this PPP was initiated by the PF government can be further from the truth,” he said. “Why is this project such a priority by a government that said they will not borrow? Because by the way, when you enter into a PPP in essence you are borrowing. And they are saying they are going to borrow 3.7 billion and a private partner, an NGO by the way and also if you Google it is already deregistered. So it’s an illegal entity but they have entered into an agreement. They are doing feasibility studies with a ghost.”

Lubinda encouraged Zambians to be steadfast as he anticipated economic hardships.

He castigated the government for releasing money for farmers late adding that this year would be characterised with shortage of maize due to the UPND’s recklessness.

Lubinda also frowned upon the K324 million that the treasury released for the 2022 first quarter operational support fund for public schools aimed at facilitating the implementation of free education is not enough.

On issues of pensioners, Lubinda said he left the office of minister of justice a sad man because he yearned to see them all paid by the PF regime.