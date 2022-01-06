Judiciary on path to rigorous reforms – Malila

CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila says the Judiciary is on a continued path of embarking on rigorous judicial reforms.

In a speech read for him by Chipata principal resident magistrate Boniface Mwala at the funeral service for Serenje magistrate Milton Suwe Nyirenda on Monday, justice Malila said the reforms were aimed at delivering timely justice accessible to all people in Zambia.

Magistrate Nyirenda died on Thursday after he was struck by lightning together with two builders at his plot in Chipata’s Eastrise area.

“His untimely death is a big loss to the Judiciary. Undoubtedly, judiciary has been robbed of not only a dear colleague and workmate but also an experienced adjudicator whose invaluable contribution to quality justice will greatly be missed,” he said. “The untimely death of late Mr Nyirenda came at a time when the judiciary is on a continued path of embarking on rigorous judicial reforms.”

Justice Malila said magistrate Nyirenda’s services would be missed especially by the people of Serenje district where he was acting as magistrate in-charge.

He said magistrate Nyirenda was known to be a well-disciplined and hardworking officer.

Justice Malila said magistrate Nyirenda’s conduct and work attitude inspired confidence in his superiors such that he was entrusted with the office of magistrate in-charge while at Lundazi subordinate court and acting magistrate in-charge at Serenje.

And prophet Jim Mweemba from Deliverance Prophecy Salvation Ministries International said magistrate Nyirenda’s death was painful.

He urged people to forgive each other and not to harbour grudges.

“We carry the Bibles, we enter the church, we cry, we pray, we seek the face of God and yet our hearts are evil. We have no true love in this generation. We can all be saved by the true love of God and how we respond to the love of God,” said prophet Mweemba.

Magistrate Nyirenda was put to rest at St Anne’s cemetery.