Govt should act on Lubinda’s confession, says FODEP

[By Fanny Kalonda]

THE Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has challenged law enforcement agencies to take seriously the statement by PF acting president Given Lubinda that while in government, the party was stealing K3.00 from fuel.

Executive director George Chimembe said such confessions should be looked into by law enforcement agencies if they were to fight corruption.

Recently, Lubinda admitted that when in power, PF was taking K3 from fuel and wondered who was now stealing K9 from the same.

Chimembe said if the new dawn government was committed to recovering what was stolen from the Zambian people, such statements should be followed up.

“…Zambia Police and other wings should take the statement by the Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda seriously. This is the evidence that they need to follow up on corruption allegations by the PF,” said Chimembe. “The new dawn government promised Zambians that they would follow up on corruption allegations and bring back what was stolen from the Zambian people. This is the confession that law enforcement agencies need. If government wants to recover what was stolen from the Zambians, then this should be a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies.”