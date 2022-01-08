Is intangible cultural heritage witchcraft? – Part 5

[By Chanda Penda]

“To be rich, dig up an ancient tomb; to make a fortune, open a coffin,” – Chinese peasant saying.

Intangible cultural heritage (ICH) and sustainable development

In the last four parts of the series, we have looked at the public perceptions of ICH, explored the field of heritage in general, and outlined intangible heritage and its localisation in Zambia. This article aims at relating the subject matter to one of its many applications – sustainable development.

On the eve of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Maciej Kisilowski, the creative industry was growing at an overall worldwide rate of 8.8 per cent. In Europe, the creative economy contributed 535 billion Euro, representing 4.75 per cent of the GDP. The highest rate was in developing countries, which stood at 12.1 per cent. Richard Florida places arts, traditional knowledge and much of cultural heritage within this industry.

Firstly, let us refer to development as an increase in the production output of a country or entity.

Further, the International Institute for Sustainable Development defines sustainable development as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” This implies, as you may know, that there are certain developmental practices which incapacitate posterity from achieving meaningful progress, thereby causing harm in the long run.

Secondly, let us briefly look at the relationship between cultural heritage and development in the recent past. Janet Blake highlights that development was perceived as an exclusively economic phenomenon in the 1960s and 1970s with the gross domestic product being the main or only indicator of economic success. As a result, culture – especially that of poor countries – was put on the side lines. Therefore, many African intellectuals reacted by embracing a notion of ‘endogenous development’ in which they recognised the value of local ethnic cultures.

During the 1982 World Conference on Cultural Policies, culture was viewed in a more anthropological sense as “the way of life and form of social organisation of a group, along with their traditions and other cultural manifestations.” This view was further reinforced during the UN World Decade for Cultural Development (1987–1997). Cultural heritage was viewed “… as a source of cultural identity for groups, communities and whole nations and as playing a key role in development.”

In its 1995 report, the World Commission on Culture and Development emphasised culture’s creative and constitutive role in development, pointing out the irreplaceably central role of the community. There is specific knowledge embedded in local cultures which is key in fostering developmental activities.

Moreover, this was linked to the realisation of sustainable development. Sustainable use of natural resources is enhanced by local know-how and traditional knowledge and practices.

That the bottom-up community driven developmental activities promote sustainable development is a strategic approach to the successful implementation of development interventions.

For instance, in a TED talk titled “How Africa can use its traditional knowledge to make progress”, Chika Ezeanya-Esiobu gives an example of a failed large-scale multimillion-dollar World Bank irrigation project in Niger. In a comparison, it yielded a paltry 11kgs of millet per hectare, whereas their traditional irrigation method, Tassa, which had been used for centuries, succeeded, yielding an astounding 553kgs of millet per hectare.

Thirdly, let us look at one or two examples of ICH and sustainable development in the Zambian context, including some of the gaps which need to be filled. Referring to another sub-sector, Prince Lamba points out that in many traditional Zambian societies, specialists in performing arts were not paid for their services as the general members of society regarded entertainment as a free service. Elsewhere, this view is supported by Hardymon and Leamon, “[a]rtists tend to be seen as so pure that they should just make art, not money,” Gillies said. “And art schools don’t teach about the business side of art.” This, in part, might aid in understanding the significant presence of piracy of many artistic productions and general lack of respect for intellectual property rights.

In contrast, Gankhanani Moyo identifies payment in kind, historically, as the practice through which traditional societies sustained the livelihoods of entertainers. Although traditional entertainers, like the Levites of the Old Testament, did not typically conduct activities which could directly sustain their livelihoods in these societies, they benefitted from communal payments in kind.

Some of the major efforts invested in helping artists realise economic value from their work were through the four Gwembe Tonga crafts world projects in southern Zambia and northern Zimbabwe between 1980 and 2000. These ventures extended the artists’ works beyond the Gwembe Valley to the national and international crafts business in the development framework. Remarkably, one of the projects developed into what is now the Choma Museum. More recently, I was invited to co-author a paper with three colleagues – an agricultural scientist, a mechanical engineer and a historian – myself being both a cultural heritage specialist and historian. The work was directed toward advocacy for a STEAM as opposed to the exclusive STEM education system. A meaningful tool for sustainable development, this model of education recognises the importance of a holistic approach; STEAM being: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

While preparing for our ‘STEAM’ paper, we learnt that history – another important subject which, unfortunately, has lately been trivialised in many public discussions – was key to the success in every field, including science and technology.

As we have seen above, if developmental projects are not in harmony with the cultural norms of host communities, they cannot be successfully implemented.

To sum up, as demonstrated in all the five parts of this series, the witchcraft smear on ICH was unfounded. In addition, I think the negative reactions by many, even before making an effort to understand what it was all about, was unacceptable.

The author is a cultural heritage researcher and consultant. Send comment to: chandapenda@gmail.com, Phone +260 979 443150.