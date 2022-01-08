Let’s begin constitutional reforms – FODEP

[By Walusungu Lundu]

FODEP says there is need to begin constitutional reforms.

Foundation for Democratic Process executive director George Chimembe has urged the new dawn administration to also revisit some pieces of legislation that inhibit full exercise of citizen’s rights and freedoms.

“The year 2021 closed on a good note with encouraging indicators of the growing democracy. Of course, we can do much better. But we think that broadly speaking, we held very successful and credible elections,” he told The Mast in an interview. “And we think that ever since the new dawn government took over, we have regained our civic space where citizens are now able to enjoy their fundamental rights and freedoms and they can be critical of government without fearing for their rights.”

Chimembe however, said there was more work to be done in the democratisation process.

“There is more work to be done in the years to come beginning with the year 2022 regarding citizen participation. We need to begin the process of constitutional reforms and also revisiting some of our pieces of legislation that inhibit full exercise of citizen’s rights and freedoms and also participation in governance processes and development,” he added. “And we are talking about legislation like the public order Act, including the cyber laws, access to information bill, to mention but a few.”

Meanwhile, Chimembe said the UPND government did not do well last year regarding a number of pressing issues, among them equality.

He said the political intolerance experienced in the previous years should be left with the past regimes.

“In terms of equality, we think we haven’t done well in this regard and there is need to deliberately mainstream gender, youth and persons with disabilities in appointments that will be made going forward,” Chimembe said. “We didn’t do well with regards to political tolerance in the run up to the elections and there is more work to be done so that we shouldn’t be talking about dealing with issues of hate speech, character assassination, maligning one another…I think those should belong to the past regime or regimes.”

He called for tolerance of each other’s views.

On the Bill of Rights, Chimembe said there was need to revisit the law so that it could be expanded to include third generation rights.

“This is the new dawn. We are awakening to new things and we should be led by the UPND who are in power. I think they should unite all of us so that we begin tolerating one another, we begin coexisting under the powerful banner of One Zambia One Nation which was envisioned by our forefather Dr Kenneth Kaunda,” he said further. “And the process of looking at the referendum should be revived so that we don’t have to push this narrative in the final year, in the election year as it were. We also need to strengthen citizen social accountability or hold government accountable and also allow them to seek legitimate answers. We also need to strengthen citizens’ social accountability or hold government accountable and also allow them to seek or ask legitimate questions which will seek explanations and justifications for government policies and also allocation of public resources.”

Chimembe called for respect of the rule of law.

“In the area of the rule of law, I think we have seen a little bit of a problem in this area where we just want to say that next year we need to continue upholding the rule of law as demonstrated by the President. People should not be presumed to be wrongdoers before they are proven [guilty],” he said. “I think the presumption of innocence is very critical in the delivery of justice in our nation and this is constitutional, there’s no debate about it.”

Chimembe said he expected investigative wings to execute their mandate professionally, with dignity and autonomously.

He also called on the opposition political parties to strengthen their intraparty democracy.

“So, there should be no directive or ultimatum from cadres. I think this is something that the new dawn government should condemn if it happens. There should be a sustained fight against corruption and it should be done professionally,” Chimembe said. “It’s a complex issue but there are expectations from the general public and I think it should be devoid of witch hunting. We also need to do something to enhance intraparty democracy so that the opposition parties remain intact. We need them to be there to provide effective checks and balances. I think for the civil society, we remain key in providing those checks and balances but we need to do them objectively without aligning ourselves to that and to that.”

He also called on the national broadcaster, ZNBC to add value to their news.

“The media is very important as a fourth estate. But also, being objective and allowing all entities coverage, ZNBC needs to do more. There is need to add value to their news,” said Chimembe. “Most of the time you find that they have news with one item and it can be read for two days. I think that is laziness and also lack of creativity. I think ZNBC should be transformed so that it responds to the needs of the people.”