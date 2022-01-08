Most of the Mukula moving right now is not Zambian – Nzovu

[By Walusungu Lundu in Choma]

FOLLOWING queries about the Mukula passing through the country to export markets, green economy minister Collins Nzovu says most of the commodity being moved is not Zambian.

Nzovu said that the Mukula being moved is coming from DRC adding that the government has no control over it.

He said this during a familiarisation tour in Choma, Southern Province on Thursday.

“I would also love to inform the Zambians that I think we are receiving queries on the mukula which is moving from Zambia to the other neighbouring countries. Most of the mukula moving right now is not Zambian mukula. Most of the mukula is coming from DRC. Remember we are part to international trade agreements. So we cannot prevent the mukula moving from other countries passing through our country to the export markets,” Nzovu said. “So there has been a lot of queries that a lot of mukula is moving but we do not have control over mukula that is moving from other countries. So be lest assured that the ban is still on. We are taking stock of the mukula which was impounded as well. We are taking stock of the mukula which is lying around the country and once audit is finished, we are devising good methods of disposal.”

Meanwhile, Nzovu disclosed that the government is slowing down on the issuance of permits for timber export.

He said the move is aimed at ensuring the government takes stock of the rosewood in the country.

“We have been inundated with requests for the export of timber. We will be suspending the export permits because we are doing an audit of the timber stocks we have. We are also trying to encourage value addition,” said Nzovu. “We also want to ensure that we determine the number of stock we have and also determine how much we are exporting, because we are gaining very little from the exports rights now. The exports permit on timber we are slowing down on that.”