New dawn has put an end to govt of terror, says Mweetwa

[By Walusungu Lundu]

SOUTHERN Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa has scoffed at PF vice-president Given Lubinda’s rantings on the new dawn administration.

Mweetwa says the new dawn administration has paved a new direction for the country and put an immediate end to a government of terror.

On Tuesday, Lubinda during a media briefing in Lusaka said, “we agree we are thieves” for doing roads at US $1 million per kilometre and asked the UPND government what name they should be called for suggesting that roads should be done at $1.8 million per kilometre.

Lubinda added that the PF used to steal a K3 through fuel and asked who now is stealing a K9.

This follows the UPND government’s removal of fuel subsidies leading to a hike in petroleum prices.

Lubinda also rubbished the funds released for farmers and for public schools.

However, Mweetwa laughed off the remarks saying Lubinda like any other Zambians is enjoying the newly found freedoms under the new dawn administration.

Mweetwa, who is also UPND spokesperson, said anyone is capable of saying anything under the UPND government, including the likes of those in the PF who should take the least bite to speak about such things.

He blamed the “little” delay in the payment and distribution of farm inputs to farmers on PF.

“You will understand that when we are talking about paying farmers now, and farmers started getting paid yesterday [Tuesday]…this payment arises out of the budgeting of the Patriotic Front and the distortions that were contained in the budget, 2021,” he said when he featured on Diamond TV’ “Diamond Live” on Wednesday. “You will agree with me that the Patriotic Front had budgeted for 500,000 metric tonnes of maize grain. You know to purchase from farmers through FRA and that was just a paltry which would have not done any meaningful dent in terms of the volumes of maize that the farmers had harvested. A lot of maize would have remained in the hands of the farmers…The government would have exited the market so early.”

Mweetwa said the UPND government saw that the 500,000 metric tonnes was too little maize to be purchased and quickly made a very bold decision to almost double that volume of maize to 900,000MT.

“That meant therefore that the money that was now required to pay farmers was now double the money that the Patriotic Front had budgeted for,” he explained.

Mweetwa also charged that the PF neglected the southern part of the country in the distribution of farm inputs.

He however, acknowledged that there are places where farmers are complaining about delayed receipt of fertiliser.

“Secondly, the Patriotic Front did put half of the country, the southern region of the country to receive three bags of fertiliser and one 10kg of seed. The new administration once it came into place it made a cautious decision that farmers have to be equal, and receive farmer support or agro inputs equally. And decided that all farmers across the country should six bags of fertiliser each and a 10kg of seed,” Mweetwa said. “These two decisions that government made on increasing the volume of the purchase on the FRA and also equate the number of fertiliser across the country for all the farmers meant that there was now more money required to be given out in the sector. That is the reason there was this a little bit delay. As we speak now, right across the province here in Southern Province, I must admit that there are places where farmers are complaining about delayed receipt of fertiliser.”

And boasting about the achievements of the UPND in the 135 days it has been in power, Mweetwa said the administration had paved a new direction for the country and put an immediate end to a government of terror.

He said the PF are known for bloodshed and political violence.

“135 days of the UPND has been a 135 days of change, real change. A departure from a country whose citizens lived in absolute anxiety in terms of normal and ordinary lives. That is governance. A country whose citizens lived under anxiety in terms of putting bread and butter on the table…economy…complete departure. 12 August 2021 begun to pave a new direction for this country and put an immediate end to a government of terror, one where people lived in fear,” Mweetwa said.

He said it was safe for “me to state that the new dawn administration under the leadership of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema has scored successes in various directions”.

“Number one, this country last year, this year, was a country known for political violence, known for pangas, known for bloodshed. We are going into Kabwata by-election this time around, last year we would have been talking about untold violence in a by-election like Kabwata,” said Mweetwa. “Political violence under the new dawn administration has been given a red card. It belongs to the past. It has been shelved to the annals of history together with the legacy of the Patriotic Front. I think that is worth noting because Zambia now has returned to a country that we knew we were capable of being. Very peaceful, loving, united, progressive, the new dawn administration has delivered on that one. Number two, the new dawn administration did promise to end caderism. A state of affairs where civil servants were scared of cadres! It is a thing of the past where cadres would storm a ministry and go and begin to hound out civil servants, go and threaten utmost gust of impunity civil servants that is now part of the history.”