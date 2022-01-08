No more lip service from govt as was the case under PF – Mweetwa

[By Ben Mbangu in Dundumwezi]

SOUTHERN Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa has assured Zambians that the new dawn government won’t pay lip service as was the case under the PF leadership.

Responding to challenges that people of Dundumwezi were facing when he toured areas that were affected by a disaster following heavy rains experienced in the area, Mweetwa said it was sad that people were turned to be vuvuzelas of the PF, showering praises of invisible development.

“I want to assure Zambians especially you people of Dundumwezi that the new dawn government won’t pay lip service as was the case under the PF leadership,’’ he said. ‘’The PF made you vuvuzelas singing about development in Dundumwezi which is not there and that’s why even now today you are talking about those challenges of dams, electricity, roads and mobile network towers.”

Mweetwa said it was high time people stopped praising things that were not there, adding that the new dawn government would give Zambians real development and not just mere lip service.

“We must not be people that just thrive on singing praises even when things are not done on the ground as was the case in PF. Now, under the new dawn government electricity will be connected to Chilala clinic and other key areas,’’ Mweetwa added. ‘’Roads will be worked on and already the Zambia National Service has been given money to work on Choma-Dundumwezi and Kalomo-Dundumwezi roads under funding from the World Bank.”

And Mweetwa said government’s desire was to ensure communication was enhanced, adding that rural areas like Dundumwezi would have effective mobile phone network towers.

And Dundumwezi member of parliament Edgar Singombe appealed to government to quickly look into challenges facing the people to easy their livelihood.

“Hon minister, we have four major problems here in Dundumwezi: Nanyemu dam about to get damaged, no electricity, bad road network, farmers finding it difficult to access fertilizer in depots as suppliers demand that they go with bigger trucks and not mere 10-tonne canters,” said Singombe.

Meanwhile, representing chief Chikanta, headman Muzovu said people in the chiefdom were ready to work with the government of the day.