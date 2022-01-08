Parastatals prioritise salaries than settling statutory obligations, observes Masebo

HEALTH minister Sylvia Masebo says some statutory bodies are only concentrating on awarding themselves hefty salaries at the expense of settling statutory obligations.

Speaking when she visited Tropical Disease Research Centre (TDRC) in Ndola on Thursday,

Masebo said the trend had resulted in a number of parastatals being in debt.

She said she was shocked to learn that some senior officers in statutory bodies are being paid salaries of between K40,000 and K50,000, a salary scale same as a permanent secretary.

Masebo said the government would soon harmonise salary scale across the board.

She said this after a brief by TDRC director Gershom Chongwe who brought it to her attention that the centre is struggling with a K43 million debt it owes the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in statutory obligations.

“I am not saying TDRC is the culprit, no. I am just using this opportunity to bring to light issues that I have observed in majority statutory bodies and parastatals. These government institutions have prioritised increasing salaries than settling statutory obligations,” Masebo said. “Why should a senior officer get paid higher than a permanent secretary who has more responsibilities just because they are under statutory board? This is wrong and as government we will deal with it by harmonising salary scales across the board.”

She blamed the trend on the weakened supervision from the boards.

Meanwhile, Dr Chongwe explained that the debt the TDRC owes ZRA and NAPSA is historical.

He appealed to the Ministry of Health to consider writing to the institutions being owed to write off the debt to enable the institution start on a clean slate.

Meanwhile, Masebo has launched the heath charter for TDRC.

This follows the government’s directive to all its institutions to have service delivery charters in place to enhance provision of quality services and enhance accountability to the general public.

Masebo said President Hakainde Hichilema attached great importance to the provision of quality health services to the people.

She explained that the development of the charters was in online with the nation’s strategic plan and agenda 2030.

Masebo stressed that implementation of the service charter by TDRC would contribute in assisting the country attain the universal health care and sustainable development goals.

She said through the institution’s mandate to generate scientific evidence through research and training in priority diseases affecting the country, it would generate evidence based information.

“Launch of service charter by TDRC portrays that it is alive to the manifesto of the new dawn government in line with national development plan as well as the sector’s strategic plan. The service charter taps on strategic instruments and attempts to align to the standards with prevailing trends and best practices,” she said. “We want institutions to adapt themselves in being consistent and relevant to health needs of the day not only in Zambia but also in the region.”

Masebo applauded the centre on its milestone achievements since its establishment in 1970s through its tailored research and training in diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and diarrhoea.

Masebo said the government would place premium priority on TDRC and ensure it is funded adequately to run various activities and infrastructure development.

Earlier, TDRC board chairperson Godfrey Biemba said the centre was committed to providing a high standard of service to all its clients.

Dr Biemba said the service charter outlined the levels of service standards expected in dealing with the centre.

And Dr Chongwe said development of the service charter was driven by the need to provide its clientele with information they need to make interactions easier.