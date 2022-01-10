Chipata council workers demand payment of 3-month salary arrears

CHIPATA CITY Council employees say the local authority must abolish the parallel payroll system created during the Patriotic Front because it is disadvantageous to majority workers.

In an interview, employees anonymously disclosed that the local authority had two payroll systems – the normal council’s system and the parallel one.

Sources explained that management was instructed to create a parallel system for both management and junior workers who were in good standing with the PF government.

“We’re calling for disbandment of the parallel payroll system at Chipata City Council. There is no way that the same workforce can have two pay systems. As we are saying, those in a parallel system were paid the December 2021 salaries while the normal ones are in three months salary arrears,” sources said.

The workers also called on management to start paying salaries after the government released funds and not wait until they source funds to clear all the workers.

The workers fear that some senior officials could use the Local Government Equalisation Funds to pay themselves allowances at their expense.

They further demanded management to clear all the three months salaries as soon as possible.

Zambia Government Local Authority Union Chipata branch chairperson Milimo Bumba confirmed that the workers were demanding payment of the over K6,114,693 three months salary arrears.

“It’s very true we were owed eight months. Last year you saw us begging the PF government to help us as Chipata City Council. The salary arrears that on our own we couldn’t manage to pay those salary arrears. And we were all over the media, but from the local resources and also the little help that we received by then, we are now remaining with three months. The five months have been cleared,” he explained.

Bumba, however, said the cry of the general workforce was for the local authority to clear the salary arrears at once.

“There is a positive response from management trying everything possible to finish these salary arrears, but the general membership wants these salary arrears to be cleared as soon as possible. We don’t want to go with these same salary arrears in 2023. In 2019 we moved with these salary arrears, 2020, 2021 even 2022 we should move with these salary arrears? They want these salary arrears to be dealt within this year once and for all,” Bumba said.

He disclosed that the union leadership last Wednesday held a meeting with management over workers’ demands and concerns.

He said the local authority recently received K180,000 in equalisation funds which was a supplement for council employees’ salaries.

Bumba complained that Chipata had been receiving the same amount of money when it was a municipality and even now that it is a city council.