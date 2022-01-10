Cost of living is over the loof, laments Moyo

THE cost of living for Zambians is over the roof, says social worker Joseph Moyo.

He says poverty is a demeaning, grueling and dehumanising adding that it is an act of war on the defenceless.

Moyo is urging the government to create a debt crisis counseling services office where anyone going through debts “without being given space by the creditor can call for advice and mediation”.

Commenting on Socialist Party president Fred M’membe’s statement where he bemoaned the suicide of a 27-year-old nurse Mwila Chibwe due to financial debt, Moyo said he totally agrees with Dr M’membe’s pointers of the gloomy reality on the ground.

“The cost of living is over the roof. The indignity suffered by many of us due to poverty is so huge with millions going to bed hungry and spending the day with hunger and nothing to eat,” Moyo, The African Woman Foundation president, said.

Coming to the issues of debt and how Chibwe died, Moyo said the reaction of creditors is important.

He said Chibwe might have cried to people before he took his own life because those he owed didn’t hear him.

“They gave him ultimatums and were uncompromising. In the end the weight of stress and hopelessness on Chibwe crushed him to his death. The question is how will it profit the creditor(s) now that Chibwe is dead? We all owe either individuals or banks. But how those we owe treat us and their level of understanding goes a long way in helping us to find a common ground in repaying. Creditors must equally show humanity and understand that no problem is insurmountable when human beings are given time,” Moyo said. “I have personally been blessed to owe people who have shown patience and exhibited the best of humanity. But it’s not always the case for others as seen in the case of Chibwe. He was cornered until his options ran out.”

Moyo said the only way dignity can be restored by any government is by ending poverty.

