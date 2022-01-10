GEARS backs M’membe on electronic voting in 2026

[By Fanny Kalonda]

GOVERNANCE, Elections, Advocacy Research Services (GEARS) Initiative has supported Socialist Party president Fred M’membe’s call for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to consider introducing electronic voting for 2026 elections.

GEARS Initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi said the adoption of new technologies in managing elections was key to promoting efficiency, transparency, accountability and credible electoral process and electoral integrity.

He recommended electronic voting since the use of technology has continued to grow mainly among the youth, who were the majority voters.

Chipenzi said the move would help deal with delayed announcement of election results.

“In a country where the use of technology is fast growing, adopted and used by the youth who are the majority voters and in view of concerns based on delayed election results announcements in previous elections and the use of such e-gargets by the youth population, application of e-technology to transmit election results and register voters by the ECZ respectively may be the right answer and cure to previous but numerous complaints of delayed results delivery and voter registration apathy among young people,” he said. “Zambians must know that most electoral disputes have been concentrated more on and arising mainly from counting, tallying, tabulating and transmitting stages of the electoral process mainly due to the manual way of doing things. Stakeholders have accused ECZ of lacking basic minimum tools for ensuring transparency and accountability at these stages despite the Constitution in Article 45 demanding for these principles.”

Chipenzi said in a country where suspicions and speculation were the order of the day, use of electronic devices to deliver electoral services required serious reflections.

He said there was need to first build public confidence in election management and in the body that manages the elections and “the time for that is now before 2026 general election”.

“There is need to start the debate as started by the Socialist Party to popularly agree to audit track the technology and mechanisms to be applied now to ensure public and stakeholders’ confidence in all the electoral processes to be undertaken using electronic means and deter or mitigate levels of stakeholders’ suspicions, possibility of fraud, technological failure and hacking, among others,” he said. “The only fear is that without public and stakeholders’ participation in the debate on the adoption of e-registration, voter education, voting, the adoption of technology in the electoral process may exacerbate the existing public opinions of vote rigging and be a recipe for heightened suspicions in the counting, tallying, tabulating and transmission process of election results in Zambia.”

Chipenzi further recommended for the ECZ to do robust stakeholder awareness, including simulations or piloting during by-elections.

He added that the adoption of such a technology is also a way of negotiating the negative effects of COVID-19.

“In 2019, the government drafted electoral process bill No 11 which among other objectives sought to introduce Electronic Voter Registration, Result Transmission and Diaspora Voting,” Chipenzi recalled. “…we, GEARS Initiative, support e-voting and the earlier it is piloted the better for its full application in 2026 elections. Though e-transmission of election results is provided for under section 74 of the electoral process, its application has been very limited hence the need to now apply it fully.”

He said the demand for efficiency, transparency and credible result management in the electoral process especially in 2026 general elections could not be overemphasized.

Chipenzi said the ECZ could not alone implement the proposal of e-voting without support from all stakeholders.