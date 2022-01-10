UPND a default choice to end monstrous PF rule – Mwale

IT’S extremely sad that violence is becoming deeply embedded in our electoral politics, says Copperbelt Socialist Party acting chairman Faston Mwale.

He says the UPND was a default choice because the people wanted to end the monstrous and totalitarian PF rule Mwale, who is also Socialist Party member of the central committee, lamented that the ugly violent scenes that were thought to be history after kicking out the PF from power have resurfaced.

He recalled that in the last by-elections in Mwansabombwe and Kaumbwe constituencies the Socialist Party suffered heavy coordinated attacks at the hands of UPND thugs.

Mwale said to date no one had been brought to justice over the vicious attacks on innocent citizens.

“The irony is that a few months back, the UPND was a direct victim of these heinous attacks from the PF and therefore it has first-hand experience and knowledge of the pain and trauma suffered by victims of political violence,” he said. “One thing is clear about these attacks: they are not spontaneous reactions to some provocation. How can, for example, the displaying of a party symbol or the wearing of party regalia precipitate such widespread attacks on innocent residents? To a large measure, these gruesome attacks are fashioned, planned and coordinated by insecure minds.”

Mwale said according to the UPND leadership, one of the notable achievements scored in the first 100 days in office was that political violence now belongs to the past but wondered whether that is true.

“Is the wave of violence we are experiencing not a contradiction? How they have forgotten too early that it is violence that swept out the PF from power is surprising. It is shortsighted thinking to imagine that the UPND was voted into power on account of a progressive agenda to salvage the toiling masses from the abyss of poverty,” he said. “The UPND was a default choice because the people wanted to end the monstrous and totalitarian PF rule. The wave of tyranny and destruction unleashed by the PF cadres created a necessity to end its despotic rule.”

Mwale said the people’s search for progressive leadership did not end with the outcome of the August 12 elections.

“Rather, the struggle for egalitarian and progressive leadership rages on and Socialist Party in this respect poses itself as one of the most obvious of the available options. No amount of intimidation will flatten the people’s

will to fashion a society and a system that guarantees an all-round justice system for all,” he declared.

Mwale, however, advised the UPND leadership and its rank file that they should pick useful lessons from the PF’s tragedy.

He urged the people of Kabwata to do justice during the January 20 polls, stating that a strong message must be delivered to the UPND via the ballot that violence does not pay.

“2026 is not too distant. They will certainly pay a huge price. During the immediate

post nomination interview, Comrade Tripher Ng’andu Aka Uncle T was more pointed when he said that he had joined the SP because this was a party with utterly no historical record of violence,” said Mwale. “It’s a party governed by justice, equity and peace. I wish to earnestly appeal to the people of Kabwata to do justice during the polls. A strong message must be delivered to the UPND via the ballot that violence does not pay.”