What will happen to Indeni equipment, asks Dodia

[By Noel Iyombwa]

ECONOMIST Yusuf Dodia says government should find an investor for Indeni Oil Refinery to avoid the loss of infrastructure.

In an interview, Dodia said shutting down Indeni completely would mean disposing off important infrastructure.

“Shutting down Indeni will mean disposing off important national infrastructure like what happened with Zamcapital some years back. Indeni has been processing about 1.5 metric tonnes of crude oil and this has been going on since 1970s. But today we are saying it is not viable,” he said. “Government should find an investor to take over the company to avoid the loss of infrastructure like what happened to Zamcapital some years ago. The investor will become the primary importer of fuel.”

Dodia said the government should also explain to Zambians what would happen to Indeni’s TAZAMA pipeline.

Minister of Energy Peter Kapala recently announced that the government had placed Indeni Petroleum Refinery in Ndola on care and maintenance as part of reforms aimed at promoting efficiency and stability in the petroleum subsector.

Kapala however, said the government intended to implement the pumping of low sulphur gas oil – (LSG) through the TAZAMA pipeline as one of the reforms.