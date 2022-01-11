Change compromised union leaders, urges Chipango

KEEGAN Chipango has advised union members to change their leadership that he says were compromised in the last 10 years.

Wishing Zambian workers the best this year, Chipango, a former member of the Zambia United Local Authority Workers Union (ZULAWU), urged all unions affiliated to the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) to represent their members properly.

He said as a former member of ZULAWU, he was no happy with the way trade unions operated in the last 10 years.

“They were compromised and they betrayed their general membership. We hope and trust that there will be change,” Chipango said.

He said the ZCTU should never repeat the scenario of the last 20 years where it and other unions were compromised.

“In fact, people were complaining that they were bought by the highest bidder. No, let them do their work and their primary responsibility is to represent the workers who elect them. Let’s hope that with this new dawn government in power, we will see the resurrection of trade unions unlike in the past where trade union chiefs were even falling over each other trying to please the government in power. In short betraying their general membership,” Chipango said. “As a result, the members really lost out a lot.”

Chipango urged union members to change their current leaderships.

He said the spirit of unionism that existed in the time of Frederick Chiluba and Leonard Hikaumba is the kind that should be experienced in the country.

Chipango said trade unionism was absent in the last 10 years.

“We’re even surprised that people now want to start talking. Trade unions should not be politicised,” said Chipango. “During negotiations, presidents and general secretaries should not go to negotiate for themselves, they are workers’ representatives.”