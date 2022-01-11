Chishimba unpacks grandiose plan for Kabwata

AS long as we continue entertaining the culture of thinking that the national development agenda is the monopoly of a governing party, it will take another century to transform Zambia into the ‘promised land’, warns Saviour Chishimba.

In a statement yesterday, the United Progressive People (UPP) leader said the abuse of legal processes by governing parties in cahoots with deceptive elements in opposition must be stopped.

Chishimba said all citizens had a patriotic and nationalistic duty to use power at ward, constituency, council and presidential levels to work for the good of all.

Chishimba’s statement follows the withdrawal of the UPP’s candidate Francis Libanda from the Kabwata Constituency parliamentary by-election race.

“Our genuine desire was to double twin Kabwata with Efrat and Ariel in Israel. These are not imaginations, but realities. Our plan covered the following; Kabwata Constituency Development Trust, incorporate the development trust to steer development in all sectors of Kabwata and all markets and wards will have a female and male representative on the board,” he said.

Chishimba further said his party had plans to hold the Kabwata strategic planning indaba to develop the strategic plan and affiliate the development trust with international non-governmental organisations in Israel, Norway and the US.

He also said his party had plans to facilitate local and international resource mobilisation for projects in education, healthcare, business finance and all sectors.

“Kabwata metro neighbourhood patrol and rapid response security, purchase five vehicles (one per ward) for Kabwata metro neighbourhood patrol and rapid response security, get a special toll free short number from ZICTA for 24/7 hour emergency rapid response calls and twining Kabwata with Efrat in Israel,” he said were some of the plans the UPP had for the constituency.

Chishimba said UPP also planned on signing an agreement with the leaders of Efrat in Israel for development partnership and create the ‘Efrat friends of Kabwata initiative’ for resource mobilisation to transform the constituency.

Other plans included building a Kabwata sports academy, setting up sports spaces in all the wards, registering the sports academy and affiliating the academy with international academies in Europe, creation of the Kabwata housing and renewable energy development initiative and through the Kabwata development trust mobilise resources for a housing upgrade project.

The UPP also planned the installation of solar panels on houses and creation of a Kabwata youth workspace centre and booster funds for the youth.

Chishimba said other activities that UPP planned were: “Through the Kabwata development trust, establish a centre where all the youth with self-help initiatives will operate from and be linked to the help they need. Roll out the current UPP booster fund to the youth of Kabwata. Kabwata support fund to women in markets, create a fund for women in all the markets of Kabwata, construct toilets in all markets that do not have sanitary facilities, set up the water kiosks in all communities using the Israeli technology, Kabwata business centre and chamber of commerce, hold indaba for all business owners in Kabwata, register the business centre and chamber of commerce.”

He listed other plans as affiliating the chamber of commerce with international financial institutions and create the Kabwata ward-based community service centres.

Chishimba said opening ward service centres for all residents to walk and log in complaints that needed attention and get a special toll free short number from ZICTA were part of the UPP plan.

He said it was a fallacy to always expect that financing to develop communities should always come from the centre such as what was now called Constituency Development Fund.

Chishimba said though paltry, the CDF was meant to control the people by making them to believe in the “messiah” president. “It’s very sad,” said Chishimba.