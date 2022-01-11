East MPs should not be passengers in parliament – Mbuzi

FORMER Eastern Province information and publicity secretary Victor Mbuzi says members of parliament from the region should not be passengers in parliament.

And Mbuzi says the UPND government has started well.

In an interview, Mbuzi, who was a longtime member of the UPND but defected to PF prior to last year’s elections, said MPs should be vibrant.

“As people from the east, we are appealing to our MPs from this region that this habit of going to parliament and remaining silent without debating should come to an end. We don’t want silent MPs. Again, we want MPs who should regularly tour their constituencies,” he said.

Mbuzi said MPs should always be in touch with the people in their constituencies.

“The MP should tour the constituency and plan together with the people. Those MPs that seem to have no interest in touring the constituencies should just resign so that people are given another opportunity to choose MPs who will be visiting the people,” he said. “We have seen Luangeni Independent member of parliament Moses Moyo who is also second deputy speaker of National Assembly is always in the constituency. This is a good development and encouraging.”

Mbuzi said MPs should work together with the mayors, council chairpersons and councillors to develop their areas.

And Mbuzi said Zambia had a president who had a heart for Zambia.

“We have a President who has the heart for Zambia and he wants Zambia to develop. Now, when we have such a President, we also need to have capable MPs who can support such a President,” he said.

Mbuzi also warned against abuse of the Constituency Development Fund.

“The CDF has been increased and all we need is for the people who are handling these monies in the councils to be trustworthy. Those people that have a habit of abusing funds should not be tolerated because we want the CDF to benefit the people,” he said.

Mbuzi said he was happy that the government had started paying retirees.

He said the payment of farmers was a sign that the government had the zeal of wanting to develop the country.