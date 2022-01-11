Harrington urges WARMA board to take special interest in Forest 27

WILLIAM Harrington has challenged the new Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) board to take special interest in the controversial degazetion of the Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve Number 27.

In a statement, Harrington said it was sad that WARMA had maintained a deafening silence over the matter of FR27 and yet people’s lives are at great risk from life-threatening diseases.

He has encouraged the new WARMA board to not only carefully study the Act but also to use its powers to enforce the law without fear or favour in the public and national interest.

“In welcoming the appointment of a new board for WARMA by minister Mike Mposha, as concerned environmentalists we challenge the new board to take special interest in and to clearly state its position on the matter of the controversial degazetion of the Lusaka East Local Forest

Reserve No.27 (FR27) and subsequent construction of a massive private housing development in the people’s water source,” Harrington said. “It is extremely sad that hitherto, WARMA has maintained a deafening silence over the matter of FR27 and yet people’s lives are at great risk from life-threatening diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dysentry and typhoid through consumption of water contaminated by poisonous household chemicals and perhaps more seriously, feacal matter or human excreta which will be discharged from the housing development.”

Harington said the water resources management Act clearly defines the functions and powers of WARMA.

He said the Act provides inter alia for the management, development, conservation, protection, and preservation of the water resource and its ecosystems, provide for the equitable utilisation of the water resource, ensure the right to draw or take water for domestic and

non-commercial purposes and ensure the poor and vulnerable members of society have adequate and sustainable source of water.

“So with the foregoing submission, it must be abundantly clear even to WARMA itself that the FR27 issue is in total breach and violation of

the Act. As concerned environmentalists therefore who care for the lives of affected citizens, we can only urge and encourage the new WARMA board to not only carefully study the Act but also to use its powers to enforce the law without fear or favour in the public and national interest. The new board may also wish to take note that the

Constitution of Zambia under the Bill of Rights states that ‘a person has a right to clean and safe water’,” said Harrington. “We are therefore desirous to see that WARMA does not continue to be just another ‘toothless bulldog’ on illegalities surrounding FR27.”