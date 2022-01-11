Let’s face it, we need to revamp or build fertiliser plants

The revelations about the dealings in fertiliser supply left sour tastes in many mouths of Zambians. The scandals involving some fertiliser suppliers as revealed by the public accounts committee (PAC) are self-inflicted. Firstly, we must be alive to the fact that fertiliser is a very important input in agriculture. It will remain so for some time and we cannot run away from this truth. This will even become more pronounced as we revolutionalise agriculture and take it to the next level. It is also a fact that the next millionaires will come from the agriculture sector. Food production will become a more political issue in the next 30 to 50 years as the global population continue to soar.

The revelations of shoddy deals in the procurement of fertilisers need to put us on the toes as to why such events happened. Fertiliser is a very important input in agriculture and let’s face it, we will need more fertilisers in our production than we ever needed before. Soils are becoming more depleted as we continue to cultivate on them. Agriculture is also becoming more intensive than it ever was. The procurement in the seed input has been straightforward because it is the producers of seed that bids for contracts from government. The government passed a policy sometime back that for a company to participate in distribution and sale of seed in Zambia, they need to have a local production of the same. All seed companies that supply seed on the local market have either contracted farmer to grow for them or are themselves directly growing it. Other than vegetable seed which needs certain conditions to grow, all maize seed, sunflower seed, wheat seed, soyabean seed and many others are locally grown. This is not the case with fertiliser; many of the companies that have won tenders to supply the government don’t even own a factory. They are basically traders, and some don’t even have an office in the country where they can be found. A few locals that have participated on the market have either procured the commodity from the fertiliser companies operating in Zambia or they have sourced the commodity from third and fourth parties in Mozambique, China and Dubai. This procurement system has created more problems than solutions in the industry. Other than NCZ which is a local company, none of the other two companies that are known to be producers of the commodity have participated directly.

How can this be changed? Firstly, we need to build the capacity of NCZ to be able to supply some of these fertilisers. We do not want to create a monopoly; therefore, we can allow some more companies to be formulating the fertilisers locally. For instance, OCP which has the largest phosphate deposits in the world have an office in Zambia. Dangote who is a famous and richest entrepreneur in Africa has started a fertiliser plant in Nigeria. From the last information I had, he was signing an agreement with OCP to be getting the raw materials from Morocco. Zambia and the fertiliser companies based in the country can do the same thing; get the raw materials from OCP Africa and start formulating the commodity locally. This will not only create job opportunities for Zambians, but it will make fertiliser more affordable as is the case with seed. In 2016, I was invited in France by OCP for an interview as they wanted me to join them. I can volunteer to link the companies that wants to go into fertiliser formulation to the local representative for OCP Africa. This can also be the case with nitrogenous fertilisers. Do you know that we use more than 600,000 metric tons of fertilisers a year? Of these less than 50,000 tons is supplied by NCZ; meaning we have been exporting jobs to UAE, China, Norway and South Africa.

We have shared some of these items discussed in this article in our in our book, get yourself a copy of our book; Agribusiness in Zambia: Untapped Opportunities. You can get a copy online or I can send you a PDF copy at a fee of K100 only. Don’t turn pests into pets, control them! Next week, we continue to discuss how diseases decimate your yields.

This article was written by Felix Tembo, an Agribusiness Development Consultant. ftembo2001@gmail.com