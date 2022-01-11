Realigning Chama district to Eastern Province is extremely disappointing, says Mtayachalo

CHAMA North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo says President Hakainde Hichilema should reconsider the decision to realign Chama district back to Eastern Province from Muchinga Province.

Government in a recent gazette indicated that Chama has been taken back to Eastern Province while Itezhi tezhi and Chirundu have been taken back to Southern Province from Central and Lusaka Provinces.

But Mtayachalo stated that the government should reconsider the move to take back Chama to Eastern Province and allow for more consultations.

“It is in light of the foregoing that we are appealing to President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider his decision and allow for further consultations by taking into account the views of the people because going by what people are saying on the ground, it is potentially politically risky for the United Party for National Development (UPND) and as such it is helpful to give the President correct information of what people are saying than misleading the Head of State which has become common in politics,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that people of Chama were not happy with the realignment of the district.

“The decision taken by President Hakainde Hichilema to realign Chama district from Muchinga to Eastern Province has been rejected by the majority of the people of Chama because they were not consulted. It is unfortunate that the President made a decision to realign Chama district to Eastern Province based on a petition document which could not be authenticated because some chiefs have denied signing the so-called petition and besides as elected representative of the people, we were also not consulted in any way because we could have rendered good advice to the President,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that he was still waiting for feedback from the Vice-President over the matter following their engagement.

“Following the announcement by the government that it had intention to realign Chama district from Muchinga to Eastern Province, I and my counterpart who is member of parliament for Chama South, Honourable Davison Mung’andu, we decided to engage Her Honour the Republican Vice-President Mrs Mutale Nalumango to express people’s misgivings over the matter. The Vice-President promised to bring the issue to the attention of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema but to date we have not received any feedback apart from seeing a government gazette notice effectively realigning Chama district to Eastern Province which is extremely disappointing,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that together with his Chama South counterpart, they held meetings in their constituencies to get people’s views over the matter.

“We decided to consult people on the ground to get their views on the matter and consequently we held a series of meetings in the two constituencies and as such it came out very clearly that the people outrightly rejected the idea because according to them, the district did not receive a fair share of development during the period when it was part of Eastern Province until when the district was realigned to Muchinga Province following the creation of the province by the late president Michael Chilufya Sata. Furthermore, it is more convenient for the people of Chama district to continue belonging to Muchinga Province because of its proximity to other towns in the province, more importantly Chinsali district, which is the provincial headquarters of Muchinga Province unlike Chipata which is very far from Chama district,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that the Head of State should have widely consulted on the matter.

“Therefore, it is our considered viewpoint that while the President has constitutional powers to realign district and provincial boundaries, we feel that in a democratic set up, it is important for the President to have consulted the people through the office of the District Commissioner (DC) to get the views of the people in order for the President to make an informed decision. Moreover, Eastern Province had fourteen (14) districts while Muchinga Province had only nine (9) districts, therefore, the move to realign Chama district from Muchinga to Eastern Province will mean that Eastern Province will now have fifteen (15) districts while Muchinga will remain with only eight districts and as such this is being unfair to the people of Chama because they will be disadvantaged in many aspects such as distribution of development and also covering long distances to access the provincial headquarters in Chipata especially for government workers just to mention but a few,” complained Mtayachalo.