Some UPND appointees have already made mistakes – Kang’ombe

EVEN members of a new team can err in judgement, notes Kamfinsa PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe.

Kang’ombe (l) states that there is an assumption that when there is a change of government only good decisions are made by those in public offices.

“The reality is that some of those appointed in the new government led by UPND in key positions, will error in judgement. Some have already made mistakes since they took oath of office,” he noted in a Facebook posting.

Kang’ombe said to assume that “these human beings will be so effective and perfect that they don’t need to be criticised and corrected is wrong”.

“Let me put it this way, good decisions by the new team will mean good outcomes for the nation we belong to,” he said.

Kang’ombe said the opposition political parties must therefore continue to not just exist in Zambia but be relevant by having well researched alternative positions on matters affecting society.