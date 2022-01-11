Zambia has been born again, says Chifire

ZAMBIA has been born again under the new dawn government, says Gregory Chifire.

Chifire, a human rights activist, said the PF era was gone and never to come back.

“PF is buried with their corruption and brutality. President HH (Hakainde Hichilema) and UPND have demonstrated a rare combination of tolerance and forgiveness despite the inhuman treatment they suffered under PF rule,” he said in a statement. “At the time when almost everyone expected HH and his team to pay back evil with evil, he has risen above the levels of his predecessor by allowing them to enjoy the freedom and rights that they brutally denied him and his team.”

Chifire, who is Southern African Network Against Corruption (SANAC) executive director, noted that on countless times the PF arrested Hichilema and his colleagues on flimsy grounds including on a trumped-up treason charge.

He said “yet the same PF members are enjoying maximum freedom of expression” and assembly under the UPND administration.

“Indeed, PF was a bunch of cold-blooded terrorists that had no hearts for other human beings. PF must be ashamed that few months ago when they were in power, they denied their friends and all those they perceived their political enemies, basic freedoms,” Chifire said. “But today when tables have turned they are instead enjoying freedoms of assembly and speech among other freedoms, which they denied their colleagues. PF is freely campaigning in Kabwata and appearing on TV and radio stations freely.”

He said if PF leader Edgar Lungu and his team had any grain of conscience in them, they could have been ashamed.

Chifire said unfortunately the people in PF had no iota of conscience, “otherwise they should have been the first to sing about this freedom”.

“The PF really abused their authority. Imagine they went to an extent of banning opposition campaigns in the same province Edgar Lungu was! I’m sure they could have banned the opposition from campaigning in Kabwata,” said Chifire. “The levels of State tolerance and unfettered freedom and liberties that have been restored after a decade of suppression and repression by a repressive regime are a testimony of greater things to come. Whenever we are reminded of their brutal rule, we get nightmares. We are reminded of our people that were murdered in cold blood. We are reminded of our brothers that were assaulted by PF carders. We are reminded of the teargas and many evils sponsored by the State.”