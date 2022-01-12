JUMULO COACH JOINS ROAN UTD

JUMULO Football Club assistant Coach, Keegan Syabeene has left the club after spending four years with the ‘Engineers’.

Syabeene will join Copperbelt Division One League side ‘Stylish’ Roan United of Luanshya as head coach.

The 38-year-old gaffer leaves Jumulo a very proud man, having helped the team win the Copperbelt Division Two title, The Copperbelt Division One title and qualified the team to the Eden University National League.

Syabeene also served the club as technical director from 2018-2020, assistant coach from 2020-2021, and as interim headcoach in 2021 before the appointment of George Kapembwa.

At the beginning of the 2020/2021 season, Syabeene left to serve as headcoach for Police College of Lusaka for a short stint before making the switch back to the ‘Engineers’.

And Jumulo chiefe executive officer Mangulenje Mvula has described Syabeene’s departure as painful.

He said Syabeene was a friend who had a winning mentality and whose ability to scout great young talents was second to none.

He said Syabeene was a catalyst to the growth of the club; his name would always be engraved in the history of the club.

And club president Julius Lombe said, “Syabeene is a true servant of the beautiful game who also dedicated his time to grow a club in a short period. The doors at the club will always be open to him.”