Monitoring and Evaluation: Why it Must be included in Zambia’s Education System- Part 1

In Zambia’s bid for a sustained people-driven economic growth and development, I recommend a robust revision of our education curricula and entire education system to adopt ‘monitoring and evaluation’ (M&E) and make it compulsory in all our learning institutions at all levels—primary, secondary, tertiary and industry. In theory and practice, M&E makes un-matching contribution to developmental processes such as policy- and decision-making. Explicitly, when any organisation adopts M&E and makes it functional, it: works as a tool for poverty reduction; informs organisational and national planning; enhances government transparency and accountability; informs budget allocation; helps fight corruption; as well as supports policy-making and improvement. Other benefits M&E provides include management information; and enhancing organisational learning and feedback.

I want to tackle my worldview on this matter in parts. I start with Part I by articulating the criticality of building and sustaining an M&E system for any organisation—be it government or a non-state actor. An M&E system is a set of organisational or institutional arrangements comprising management plans, standards, strategies, processes, information systems, indicators, reporting lines and accountability relationships, which enable national and provincial departments, municipalities and other institutions to perform their M&E functions successfully. Thus, the question is: Why would governments or organisations bother to invest, develop, build and sustain stronger M&E systems? Obviously, this question is complex, but requires a comprehensive answer with appropriate justification for undertaking ambitious steps towards spending and committing huge public resources to building such systems. In effect, it is difficult to build strong economies based on weak governments. Thus, results-based M&E systems are considered key to strengthening such governments by reinforcing the focus on demonstrable development results. Governments of developing countries may be overwhelmed in implementing policies, programmes and projects, without functional M&E systems to show what was working effectively and what was not.

In reality, there are several reasons for governments to invest in building functional M&E systems. Factors such as internal organisational and political pressure, including potential external factors, to build effective M&E systems have been critical in demanding for such systems. Further, combating corruption, expanding the authority of the auditor general, and strengthening the role of the parliament have been cited as fundamental internal reasons for the demand for M&E systems. Other internally generated pressures may arise from political parties in opposition to the sitting government, who demand reforms in the public sector. External pressures from the international aid community, civil society and other stakeholders may also compel public sector reforms and create demand for M&E systems as tools for better management of public affairs.

Another reason that it is critical to embark on building stronger public sector M&E systems is that once such systems have been suitably institutionalised, they serve as an integral aspect of the development policy, programme or project cycle. Systems for M&E therefore bring improvements in the public sector performance. In addition, good governance is more critical for less developed countries to pursue than for their counterparts in the developed world. Therefore, for many developing countries, M&E presents an opportunity to correct the problem and begin to build systems that will contribute to reduced poverty. In fact, it is regarded as an emergency for developing countries like Zambia to create and sustain a strong and accountable governance environment. In fact, governance mechanisms are strengthened by functional M&E systems through improved transparency, accountability relationships, and by building a performance-based culture in support of better policy and budget decision making and management.

An example from India is apposite. Recently, India made an effort to pursue M&E from a practical angle and lessons can be learned for other developing countries such as Zambia. A surge had occurred in India’s public expenditure, driven by growth in the national economy, which resulted in increased demand for M&E and performance management from central government (mainly ministries of finance and planning), programme implementers, international donor organisations, and civil society. Arising from the economic growth, the government of India embarked on building a countrywide M&E system. This effort was undertaken to establish a firm and more institutionalised nationwide setting for results-based M&E activities, which were continuous and tied to the planning, budgeting and accountability processes. The ministry of finance instituted outcome budgeting, and the planning commission created an independent evaluation office, which would subsume the commission’s pre-existing programme evaluation organisation. Similarly, the cabinet secretariat created the performance management and evaluation system. Indeed, the role of government becomes vital in leading the process of building a country-wide M&E system that will be used to inform public management processes in the poverty reduction agenda. Such a commitment, though, seems to demand consistencies in terms not only of institutional capacity, but also of political will even in changes of regimes.

National M&E systems whose focus is to provide all concerned development stakeholders with credible information are complex and require careful attention by governments that incorporate them. Further, M&E systems involve institutional activities that take the form of data and information collection, analysis, dissemination, reporting and feedback into policy processes, among others. There are many actors on the supply and demand sides of M&E systems and these create motivation and incentives to create and sustain successful systems. Key actors that benefit from M&E information include government-wide line ministries, civil society, NGOs, parliaments, the donor community and private consultants. Others are research institutions, universities and the general public. Essentially, building and sustaining a functional M&E system should be understood as a process and one that takes relatively longer. Thus, creating an M&E system should be considered a means, and not an end in itself, and is best linked to the process of public policy planning and management. Such a system would enjoy a balanced supply of quality information (supply side) and its utilisation in such processes as planning, budgeting and management (demand side).

Given the above, it can be appreciated that M&E plays a pivotal role in development processes. However, given its complexity to acquire and put to practice, I am proposing that M&E must be adopted and taught as a compulsory subject and course in all our institutions of learning in the country. Once it is inculcated and culturalised within both citizens and institutions of governance, Zambia will be headed for a big win developmentally. In the long-term, evidence-based policy- and decision-making processes will be of good and high quality. I will provide some additional and specific reasons Zambia needs to include in its curricula M&E at every level of its education system—primary, secondary, tertiary and industry. Check Part II next week and others in coming editions. Aluta continua for a thriving Zambia arising from functional M&E information.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm