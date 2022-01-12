Those threatening me are cowards, says Moyo

UNKNOWN people have threatened a Livingstone based feminist Joseph Moyo asking him to stop focusing on political issues.

Moyo, who has since reported the matter to the Livingstone Central Police Station, has been critical of the former government (PF). He also recently called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the operations of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the police before August 12, 2021.

According to handwritten notes in red ink found at Moyo’s residence on Sunday morning this journalist is also mentioned in the threatening note.

But Moyo said those threatening him are cowards.

“Those who are asking me to focus on women and menstruation and threatening violence on me are inebriated by the past,” he said. “They are in denial of the present realities of independence and freedom of expression brought by a new government. A toothless and clawless lion can still charge at you.”

Moyo added that he does not know what kind of politics he is being threatened for.

He said his comments focus on social issues.

“I am reminded of Bin Laden who is no more. But Al-Qaeda still poses a threat in certain regions of the world and still hallucinating and in denial with and belief that one day the world will be under strict sharia law…most Zambians have moved on. However, there are a few who are still inebriated by the change of government,” Moyo said. “Those who are unsettled by anyone who speaks ill of the past misdeeds are accomplices of the past injustices. They are angry at the continued narrowing of the spaces of mischiefs in mismanagement, corruption, theft and self-serving among others. They are wounded buffalos charging at anyone who exposes them.”

He noted that the PF planted too many small snakes to continue spitting venomous, blinding spits, to anyone who exposes them.

“I have constantly been asked what political party I belong to? Let me clearly state my political affiliation. My party is called Zambia. The party symbol is an eagle and its membership surpasses all other political parties. That’s the party I belong to. I joined it on 3 September 1965 in Mbosha village in chief Mungule, Kabwe district,” Moyo said. “The membership of this party I belong to has been growing. I am just one of the members. We are now totalling beyond 18 million. If you threaten or harm one, the rest will live and fight on.”

He added that he is a small poor man who has never stolen anything meant for the poor in his many years of charitable causes and also as an officer under the defunct SITET (special investigation team on economy and trade) now DEC.

The threats to Moyo and this journalist states that: “Stay away from politics and concentrate on women and za ma period (menstruation) don’t get excited with The Mast headlines, you and Mbulo will kiss the dust.”

Moyo was told by a constable Lubinda to return to the police station on Monday.