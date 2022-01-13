Bring fertiliser crooks to book – Mpombo

THERE has been a well-orchestrated ripping of government through the supply of low quality and underweight bags of fertilisers which must be nipped into the bud, says George Mpombo.

Mpombo says “Tamanga or flyby night companies must not be entertained as part of the process to phase out costly drain pipes.

The Mast lead story of Monday, January 10, revealed that part of the fertiliser supplied to the government by various sources was of low

quality and underweight.

Government sources revealed that upon being subjected to tests by the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI), part of the consignment

was found to be of low quality.

“These fertilisers were meant for various parts of the country, but the most affected was that going to Southern Province. In fact, even the quantities were discovered to be underweight. So the government asked these suppliers to replace the fertilisers,” the sources told The Mast.

But Mpombo, a former defence minister under the Levy Mwanawasa MMD administration, said the matter needed to be thoroughly investigated in order to bring the crooks to book.

“There has been a well-orchestrated syndicate ripping off the government through supplying low quality and underweight bags of fertilisers. The scum must be nipped in the bud before government loses huge sums of money,” he said.

Mpombo, who once served as Kafulafuta member of parliament, noted that: “these criminal activities are a serious threat to national food security as crop yield is highly compromised.”

He added that the “unsuspecting peasant farmer despite his hard work is robbed of the fruits of his labour”.

Mpombo advised the UPND government to ensure specifications of the fertilisers are confirmed before receipt and distribution.

“There is need to float the tender process openly so that transparency and accountability is attained to ensure credible suppliers with strong track record are picked,” he said.

He added that the supplier must have the capacity and integrity to rectify any shortcomings in the supply chain.

“Tamanga (run) or flyby the night companies must not be entertained as part of the process to phase out costly drain pipes,” said Mpombo.