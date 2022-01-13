Govt not sleeping over delayed fertiliser – Sikazwe

CHIPATA district administrative officer Kapembwa Sikazwe says government cannot be happy to see farmers crying.

And Chipata district agricultural coordinator Philimon Lungu says suppliers who supplied farmers with groundnuts which does not germinate are replacing it.

Speaking when a group of farmers stormed the district administration office to complain over the delay by Neria’s Investments Limited to supply them with basal dressing fertiliser, Sikazwe said the administration had engaged the supplier.

“The feedback that I got from Neria is that fertiliser is coming between Wednesday and Thursday this week from Mozambique. I am sure things will be happening between Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

Sikazwe said the government was spending sleepless nights over the matter.

“We are not sleeping over this issue as government because we want you farmers to get fertiliser. The maize has grown and you need D compound fertiliser. We start by applying D compound and then urea (top dressing). Now you started by getting top dressing then D compound. I have seen that that’s where the problem is coming from,” said Sikazwe. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that our farmers do not suffer. Even if you are going back, we are not going to sleep but to ensure that everything works out.”

Some farmers complained that the supplier was delaying to give them basal dressing fertiliser.

Zelipa Njobvu said farmers have been going Neria Investment’s shed to check for basal dressing fertiliser.

“We already planted maize but we don’t have basal dressing fertiliser. So, we have come here to see what the government can do to help us,” explained Njobvu.

Meanwhile, Lungu said his office collected some data on the groundnuts seed that does not germinate and that the suppliers were currently replacing the seed.

“Those who collected bad groundnuts and we captured you, go to the warehouses where you got the groundnuts and collect the good groundnuts,” said Lungu.