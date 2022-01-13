Heavy rains have worsened state of Sinazongwe roads – Sialubalo

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says heavy rains being experienced in the area has worsened the state of roads in his constituency.

In an interview, Sialubalo said many parts of his constituency may soon be impassable if heavy rains continued.

“Heavy rains being experienced in the area has worsened the poor state of roads in my constituency including the Batoka-Maamba road and Bottom road,” Sialubalo said.

He appealed to the government to quickly consider working on the Batoka-Maamba road before bridges are washed away.

“We have hope that our government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema will respond to the call from the people of the valley to work on the Batoka-Maamba road and Bottom road as they are of economic importance to the nation,” Sialubalo. “Sinazongwe is the home of coal mines and we also have untapped tourism potential which we hope that if these two important roads are worked on will unlock this potential that the district has.”

He named some of the places that may be cut off from the rest of the district due to worsened state of roads as a result of heavy rains being experienced in his constituency as Muziyo, Chiyabi, Kafwambila, Kalalambizi, among many others.

And Sialubalo expressed optimism that Sinazongwe district would in the next five years be an attractive destination for economic activities once government works on the Batoka-Maamba road.

“With my team of councillors, council chairman Cliff Siachibweka and our district commissioner Nchimunya Siakole we pledge to the people of Sinazongwe that we will do our best to provide services for them and where we need help, we will call on government and cooperating partners like the mines here to assist us,” said Sialubalo.