Institute of Architects bemoans high number collapsing buildings

[By Fanny Kalonda]

THE Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) has noted with concern the continued collapsing of both private and public buildings in the current rainy season.

ZIA president Bwalya Masabo has since called on local authorities to ensure planning permission is only granted for buildings designed by registered architects as per requirements of the public health Act.

“The Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) has noted with concern the continued collapsing of both private and public buildings in the current rainy season. Notable among them is a church building in Kasama over the weekend, which killed six members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and left many others injured,” he said in a statement. “We further wish to urge all local authorities to scrutinise all building projects under construction in their jurisdictions, for adherence to standard construction practices and to ensure that qualified personnel are engaged in the supervision of these projects in order to avert calamities at construction stage and after completion. This should be the basis for the issuance of an occupancy.”

Masabo also appealed to the public to ensure only registered and qualified professionals were engaged for all design, supervision and construction of both private and public buildings.