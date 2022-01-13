Ndola Council adopts 2022 budget

NDOLA City Council has adopted its proposed K244 million budget for 2022, with K26 million allocated towards public health and environmental protection programmes.

About 46 per cent of the required revenue to execute the budget inevitably heavily depends on locally generated funds from local charges, licenses, permits, and other charges.

Council assistant public relations manager Waluka Mwaekwa said 42 per cent would come from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“While 12 per cent will be funded through the Local Government Equalisation Funds (LGEF) and 42 per cent is the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), this year’s budget represents an 88 percent increase compared to the 2021 budget which stood at 130 million,’’ she said in a statement. ‘’This is due to the inclusion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) that has been increased from K1.6 million to 25.7 million for each of the four constituencies. The constituency development programme which represents 42 per cent of the budget translates into 102.8 million of the K244 million budget. The constituency development programme is meant to address issues of community development, school bursaries, women and youth empowerment programmes.”

She said the Council had also allocated 15 per cent of its budget towards housing and community amenities which focus on patching of potholes, construction of earth retention basin, discharge drainage lining to mitigate effects of climate change, maintenance of markets, street lights among other activities.

“Education and skills development has been allocated one per cent meant to cover the cost of community skills training centres (such as Mushili, Kabushi, Chifubu and Mine Masala) and provide early childhood education in the vulnerable communities,” said Mwaekwa. “Other areas were allocated as follows; three per cent towards Local Governance, two percent towards Integrated Development Planning, two per cent towards Recreation, Culture and Religion, six per cent towards Public Order and Safety, 12 per cent towards management and support services and resource mobilisation was allocated six percent. The budget is yet to be approved by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.”