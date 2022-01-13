UPND risks being a one-term govt, warns PF

THE PF is still intact and we stand a better chance to make history in Zambia, says Livingstone PF chairperson Elias Mwila.

He says the UPND risks being a one-term government.

In an interview, Mwila said Zambians had now realised that the promises of the UPND were “not for real”.

“The PF is still intact and the future looks bright…when you talk of rebranding, I can tell you that for us who have been in leadership this far, the PF stands a better chance to make history in Zambia. It is not true that we will go into oblivion. I can see the party bouncing back,” he said.

On the UPND governance thus far, Mwila said Zambians’ expectations were so high.

“People expected a lot and it was not just their imaginations, but it is out of the UPND promises that have made Zambians’ expectations very high…but what Zambians have seen now is maybe less than 60 per cent and I am not saying this because of time (they have been in leadership). I can give you an example that when the PF won in 2011, the celebrations continued for a long time. But with the UPND, the celebrations have died down within a short period. Even people who are not in the UPND they have complained that things are not what they expected,” he said. “It is just like a relationship where you promise heaven on earth and when you finally get married then you realise that things are not the way they should have been. I can say that our colleagues did not understand how the governance system is like. Just look at the fuel increases! Their calculation is that fuel was supposed to have gown down and now they are surprised how the fuel gets hiked. That is a very big puzzle for me. That is not what I expected. That is not what Zambians expect and I can assure you that if it will take a long time, I am afraid this will be a one term government.”

And Mwila argued that Given Lubinda did not admit that PF were thieves but was just explaining how the UPND was busy accusing the PF of stealing.

On Southern Province PF youth chairman Obby Mweemba who recently asked Zambians to give President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND time up to 2023 or 2025 to settle down, Mwila laughed it off saying he could not answer the question.

“Political statements are very tricky, especially that he has not mentioned that he is relinquishing his position or membership of PF to join the UPND. So honestly, I can’t comment on the question you have asked me,” he said.

Asked on Mweemba’s relocation to Lusaka, Mwila said “he has relocated to Lusaka so he is no longer ours.”

Mwila, however, added that there had been no official notification from Mweemba to the PF that he had relocated to Lusaka.