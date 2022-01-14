It’s just the beginning, more PF leaders will be arrested – Chifire

PF should by now realise that corruption, thuggery and any form of bad behaviour is bound for punishment, says Gregory Chifire.

Commenting on the arrest of former Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo, Chifire said what is happening to the once powerful PF leaders is of their own making.

“They made this bed and should lie on it. When we warned the PF of their misdeeds, their thieving and illicit activities they thought we said it out of spite. They thought we were politicking. So what is happening to them is of their own making,” he said. “Their [former] secretary general Davies Mwila even warmed them to campaign hard saying if they lost they would go to jail. So what’s happening and what will be happening was anticipated by all including themselves.”

Chifire, who is Southern Africa Network against Corruption executive director, said the PF were full of their delusional illusions that have unfortunately landed them in hot soup.

“This is just the beginning, more will be arrested. It is a pity that our brothers and sisters in PF thought that they owned Zambia. That it belonged to them. In the midst of this cleansing, the culprits must be comforted in the fact that we still love them as our brothers and sisters. We don’t just like their way of life,” he said. “Our earnest prayer is that after they serve their time in correctional facilities, they will come back to society as better people who shall be ambassadors for behaviour change.”

Chifire, who is in exile, said he is sure that the PF are intelligent enough to differentiate between prosecution and persecution.

He said what PF leaders were going through is prosecution and “it’s very much a legal process which every thief passes through”.

“We humbly advise that they stay strong because there’s life after prison after all. Every thief must go through this process. They chose this life for themselves. Nobody forced them to steal. After one steals, the most probable outcome is that one day they would be caught. That is why they say that every day is for the thief, but one day is for the master,” Chifire said. “My love filled advice to PF is that they should be strong. Everything under the sun has time. There is a time to sow, and a time to reap. Our brothers and sisters in PF

are now reaping what they sowed. This has nothing to do with political witch hunting. It is normal legal process that every thief goes through.”

He said as the PF is going through “this self-made prosecution”, they should be assured of being treated fairly.

“As the PF are going through this phase, we are confident that unlike during their tenure, suspects shall be treated fairly. The law shall be applied on them bereft of political interference,” said Chifire.

On Wednesday, the ACC arrested and charged Lusambo for corrupt practices.

He has been charged with four counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act no. 19 of 2010. He has also been charged with two counts of concealment of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.