Lusambo’s lover asks court to order him to pay K20,900 child maintenance costs

BOWMAN Lusambo’s estranged lover, Mercy Matongo Cowham, is now demanding K20,900 from the former for “their” children’s monthly expenses and clothes.

Cowham wants the Lusaka High Court to compel Lusambo to be providing for the children’s upkeep.

In this matter, Lusambo has sued Cowham for defamation for alleging that they had sexual relations and she bore four children for him.

He wants the Lusaka High Court to order that he conducts a DNA paternity test to determine whether he is the father of the children ‘imposed’ on him by Cowham.

Lusambo is also seeking damages for libel, a retraction and an apology from Cowham over the false statements.

In an affidavit in support of summons for affiliation and maintenance, Cowham insisted that she was in an on and off sexual relationship with Lusambo from 2014 to date.

She said during the subsistence of their affair in Ndola, herself and Lusambo would meet at Ngweshi Lodge for their sexual encounters but sometime in 2017 the former Kabushi member of parliament rented a house for her in Ndola’s Kansenshi and Ndeke areas and he would occasionally visit her (Cowham).

Cowham claimed there were four children born during the relationship and Lusambo never disputed paternity of any of the children.

She said between 2015 and 2018, Lusambo would maintain her and the children once in a while by providing all the necessities.

“Since July 2020, Lusambo completely stopped maintaining the children and has refused to do so despite being reminded of his obligations on numerous occasions. His lack of support has caused great hardship on the children,” Cowham contended.

“I have been struggling to provide for the children without any support from Lusambo. I am currently squatting at my grandmother’s house in Chipata, Eastern Province with the children due to lack of financial support from Lusambo.”

She said the plaintiff was currently employed by the National Assembly as an MP for Kabushi Constituency in Ndola on the Copperbelt and is capable of providing for his children.

“Needs for the children per month are as follows; food – K5000, groceries K3,500, rent K5,000, water bills K200, electricity K200 total K13,900 per month,” Cowham tabulated.

“In addition to the children’s monthly expenses, Lusambo should contribute K7,000 every six month for the children’s clothing. One of the children was enrolled at Joy Academy. However, she is currently out of school after being chased because I could not pay school fees. I verily believe that this is a proper case for the court to make an order for affiliation and maintenance of the children.”