I’m not pleased that Lufwanyama lags behind in development – Nkana

CHIEF Nkana of the Lamba speaking people in Lufwanyama district says he is not pleased with underdevelopment in his chiefdom.

Nkana said despite Lufwanyama having been producing high grade minerals, it has not seen any development.

He said this when Copperbelt minister Elisha Matambo called on him at his palace.

Nkana, however, was happy that President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a minister for the Copperbelt who understands the challenges facing Lambaland.

“…however, I’m not pleased to note that Lufwanyama district lags behind in terms of development despite having been producing high grade minerals since independence,” he said. “But let me express my happiness that President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed someone who is familiar with the challenges in the province as the provincial minister, particularly in the Lambaland. Mining started in 1974 and since then we have not benefited anything as the owners of land. Our roads are very bad.”

Nkana said the government should compel mining companies to construct roads as a way of ploughing back into the community.

And Matambo asked the local farmers to give the UPND government time to sort out issues in the agriculture sector.

He said the delay in the payments to farmers who sold maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) was due to under budgeting by the previous government.