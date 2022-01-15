Mukosho hails UPND free education policy

ONE can now have a stress free night because of free education introduced by President Hakainde Hichilema, says a Livingstone veteran politician John Mukosho.

And Mukosho, who is former Livingstone mayor as well as former Livingstone PF district chairperson, has offered himself to the UPND government in an advisory role.

In an interview with The Mast, Mukosho, who at one time was the only MMD ward councillor in the council’s 17 seats which now have risen to 20, said education was the best equaliser.

“No one is 100 per cent perfect, only Christ is, we like it or not, these people (UPND) are in power, they can have their own mistakes here and there, but they have just began to implement their budget. Let’s give them time, it will be unfair to say they have done nothing. As schools open, we will go with a fresh mind, even me who has a lot of orphans, it is a relief on my side and at least one can have a free stress night because of free education. Education is the best equaliser worldwide and they (UPND) must be commended,” Mukosho said.

He said for the first time since time immemorial, no child shall be chased from school due to non-payment of fees such as PTA.

“Let’s call a spade a spade, let’s give credit where it is due,” he said.

Mukosho added that: “Peace has now prevailed, there is a sigh of fresh air.”

Asked on his political future, Mukosho said: “Just advisory role.”

Further asked if he would be available if called upon by the UPND government, Mukosho responded in the affirmative.

“Yes, I have been in [politics] for many years, 15 years as a councillor and mayor, I am now an alderman. I have a bit of experience to be able to advise,” he said.

On health, Mukosho, who helped PF win its only council seat in 2016 in Livingstone, said health minister Syvia Masebo was on firm ground to encourage and appreciate community health volunteers.

Mukosho said while he respects the views of the Zambia Resident Doctors Association president, he noted that volunteers were not easy to come by.

“Community health volunteers have clearly demonstrated that it is what they can do for Zambia than what Zambia can do for them. The Oxford English dictionary describes a volunteer as ‘a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task’, so madam Masebo must be highly commended for her views on volunteers,” said Mukosho.

And former Namatama MMD ward councillor Fennix Liandishya said Mukosho’s political potential was not fully utilised by the PF.

“He was and is always firm, that is why we nicknamed him tiger. He got the fist council seat for the MMD and campaigned until we had over three seats or so. Under the PF, he was the only one who managed to get us a seat in his ward Kariba where he was councillor. He has a lot of political value to add to Zambia,” said Liandishya.