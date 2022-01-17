Democracy is a disciplinarian. This column is about how democracy disciplines those who try to subvert it. Since most people are aware of local politics, it is important to occasionally bring comparative examples from elsewhere to show that the disciplining character of democracy is across the world and those who are devoid of historical and comparative knowledge and live in a cocoon are bound to fall and they have been falling really bad. Let us begin the road show. Even Canada can teach Zambia and the USA some lessons in the disciplining power of democracy.

Chatakamana chakayoosya. In Tonga, this means that that which doesn’t end or finish is frightful or unnatural. The Conservative Government in Canada (2006 to 2015) failed to adhere to this historically proven adage by having some of its ministers and Prime Minister Stephen Harper conduct themselves as if their government will never end. Harper arrogated to himself so much power that he became the most feared Prime Minister in Canada’s history. Whenever there was going to be a no-confidence motion in the House of Commons which appeared to be heading towards the downfall of his government, he simply prorogued parliament without the vote. Prorogue means suspension of parliament to the next term so that the impending no- confidence vote is never held. It dies within the present, now suspended parliament.

Harper prorogued parliament more times than any other Prime Minister in Canada’s history. He has been analyzed to have almost brought about what political scientist Clinton Rossiter called a Constitutional Dictatorship wherein dictatorship exists within the shells of constitutional government. Constitutional dictatorship appears to be contradictory in terms. That is how arrogant personages try to subvert democracy.

Harper was not satisfied with his one-man dictatorship. He started reforming the criminal justice system and in the process antagonized an otherwise generally conservative judiciary by trying to limit the historically prevalent judicial discretionary powers. He also embarked on an ambitious stacking of the judiciary with ultra-conservative jurists and in the process violating the constitution of Canada which did not permit the elevation of Federal Court judges to the Supreme Court of Canada. One courageous lawyer (Rocco Galati) challenged one of such appointments and the Supreme Court of Canada in a historic and unprecedented decision struck down the appointment of that judge as unconstitutional, the first time in the history of Canada that the Supreme Court rejected a judge (one of them) who had already been appointed and had actually started sitting. Prime Minister Harper was embarrassed to no end. Lower court judges also began to strike some stringent legislation as unconstitutional. You are in trouble when a generally conservative judiciary rebels against a conservative government.

It is a credit to the Canadian judiciary that it exerted its judicial independence and rebuffed the constitutional dictatorship that Harper was constructing. An independent judiciary, with an opportunity to rebel because of its independence still rarely rebels. It comports itself to co-exist with the status quo. The Prime Minister accused the Chief Justice Honourable Beverly McLachlin of some improprieties in order to besmirch her reputation, in quite a vengeful fashion but the legal profession and the media as well as the American Bar Association came to the defence of the Chief Justice of Canada. The American Bar Association had never previously come to the aid of any foreign Chief Justice. You are in trouble as well when a conservative legal profession abandons you in solidarity with the judiciary. It was quite a learning lesson for Harper. He was taught that in a democracy, power exists within boundaries. Constitutional dictatorship is terra nullis.

Some of Harper’s ministers became as arrogant as well. They started behaving as if they will never lose power. The Minister of Immigration scuttled what was otherwise a fairly just immigration legal system that abided by the due process of the law. The Minister of Justice began to behave as if he was a proud peacock. A peacock is adorable especially when it flexes its beautiful feathers. There was nothing beautiful about the ways of the Minister of Justice who began to reform the criminal justice system back to the middle ages. The judiciary and the legal profession rebelled. Many provisions of the new Code were struck down or disabled. The judiciary when not captured by the executive can solidify democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

There is no term limit in Canada for a Prime Minister. Harper thought he would rule forever. The Minister of Immigration thought he would take over after Harper had retired. This conservative government had come into power in 2006.

Come October 19th, 2015, the conservative government of Harper was wiped off the map of Canada by the new kid on the block, former Prime Minister Trudeau’s son, Justin Trudeau. And I was there to sock it all in. As a columnist of a number of community newpapers, I had written numerous articles on the dangers to democracy of the Harper government. He had gone as far as categorising what he called “good judges” and those he called “bad judges” as a ploy to control the judiciary in the 21st Century.

Democracy has the capacity to avenge and to discipline. And democracy has the sine qua non pillars of a free press, dynamic opposition, an independent and fearless judiciary and an educated civil society backed by a free people. The lesson of the Canadian government under Harper can be learnt by any government in the world. And the Canadian Government under Harper was not the only government that has learnt the lesson. Harper is now wondering in the proverbial wilderness. Chatakamana chakayoosya.

Those who want to abuse democracy are devoid of historical and comparative perspectives. Across the Niagara River, Trump was running very hard for the presidency of the United States. He had been friends with Harper. But Trump never paid attention to the fact that his friend in Canada, a budding dictator was losing power because of the abuse of democracy. The very next year after Harper lost power in October 2015, Trump won power in November 2016. He went on to repeat the mistakes of Harper in his case on a much grander scale. Two months after taking over office in January 2017, the judiciary began to rebel against him concerning his central campaign pillars. I wrote an article on this in Zambia entitled, “Judicial Rebellion under Donald Trump”, a subject of a much longer study under that title. The judiciary mainly rebelled against Trump throughout his presidency including his trying to use the judiciary to overturn the election results of 2020. That budding dictator ended up serving only one term, an embarrassing episode in American history where most presidents serve two terms, worse for a man who regarded himself as the most brilliant and popular president in American history. Democracy is a disciplinarian.

Over here in Zambia, president Edgar Lung came into power in January 2015, the same year Harper was struggling to retain power which he lost in October 2015. It appears that Lungu was totally oblivious to the lessons of Canada when he and his ministers began to immediately behave like Harper and his ministers: abusing democracy. Six months after losing power, Lungu and his ministers are still in wonderland as to what hit them (but still insist on displaying arrogance that led them to lose power in the first place and delusionarily expect to get it back in 2026, forgetting the history of the moribund UNIP and MMD!) It is simple: the disciplining power of democracy. It ensures that the adage chatakamana chakayoosya is obeyed as the inexorable law of history.

Dr. Hamalengwa is the author of “Commentaries on the Laws of Zambia” (2021) and “Thoughts Are Free: Prison Experience and reflections on Law and Politics in General” (1992), among many other books.