Economic transformation not magic, says Mulyata

[By Bright Tembo in Rufunsa]

LUSAKA Province minister Sheal Mulyata says economic transformation is a process that requires time and it is not magic that happens in a few months.

Launching the Farming in God’s Way Project in Rufunsa on Friday, Mulyata said what was vital is to start the journey.

Mulyata who is also Rufunsa UPND member of parliament said the government had agriculture on its top list as a vehicle that would transform the economy.

Farming in God’s Way is spearheaded by the Christian Business Communities (CBC) and Overland Missions.

“As UPND, agriculture sits on top of the list as a vehicle that we have chosen to use to transform the economy of this country. Agriculture is vital to the UPND and our nation in general,” she said.

“Most of you are aware that our Republican President is a proud and successful farmer. He has made most of his wealth from farming, therefore he is very passionate to see to it that many Zambians begin taking agriculture as a serious business that can take them out of poverty.”

The project aims at introducing agricultural practices that conserves the land.

Mulyata implored residents in her constituency to support the project fully.

“I implore the residents of my constituency to give this project all the support so that our constituency can reap maximum benefits from the investment that has been brought to you,” said Mulyata.

“To CBC and Overland Mission, our people are looking forward to jobs and economic opportunities. We are eager to learn and improve our livelihoods.”

Speaking at the same event, chieftainess Mumpanshya said she was delighted to see such development in her community.

“It’s such a joy for me to see development come in my chiefdom. And I would like to say thank you very much to the new dawn government for creating a conducive environment for projects such as CBC and Overland Missions and this is what I have been looking forward to,” said Mumpanshya. “To my headmen and women, let us embrace this project. And it’s gratifying for me to see local people and ordinary Zambians coming together to be part of a solution to a bigger problem. And it is time for us local people to embrace such projects as these projects mean well for us.”

Overland Missions representative Nathan Finney said Farming God’s Way would help develop Zambia.

“Farming God’s Way brings in genuine agriculture with the heart changing of the gospel to see people’s lives change drastically. I don’t see Zambia as a poor nation. I come from America, even though coming from America, I don’t see Zambia as a poor nation,” said Finney. “This country is blessed with natural resources, beautiful lands. And I had the opportunity to walk around this chiefdom and the land I saw only the rich in America own and have access to such a land. So, I want to shift your mindset. If you thought you are a poor Zambian, you are not. You are very rich. But the Bible says God’s people perish for lack of knowledge. Different projects come in and go but this project is not like those because the goal of this project is to teach you what God has given you.”

Meanwhile, CBC chairman Raphael Lubanga said the project would make Zambia one of the richest countries on the continent.

“As Christian Business Communities (CBC) we believe that Zambia is poised to become one of the richest countries and this sounds very farfetched and academic. But we know and believe that Zambia will become one of the richest countries and to demonstrate that we know what we are talking about…” said Lubanga. “To be among the richest countries, we need to be generating wealth to a value of four hundred and seventy billion dollars per year. Currently we are just at $25 billion per year and that is a serious gap and many people will give up because of the gap.”