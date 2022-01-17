IDC PLANNED STRIPPING ZESCO…I refused to involve myself in asset stripping – Chitala

FORMER Zesco board chairman Mbita Chitala has explained reasons he resigned from the power utility board over a year ago.

On December 2, 20202, Dr Chitala announced his resignation through a Facebook post and went quiet since then.

He has however detailed his stormy experiences with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) management in his latest book titled; CORPORATE CAPTURE: THE POLITICAL ECONOMY OF ELECTRICITY MANAGEMENT IN ZAMBIA (How Not to Manage a State Enterprise).

He alleges how IDC chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba issued unlawful instructions to his team, among other things.

“…Kaluba was obviously unhappy with the President’s insistence on our continuation of service on the ZESCO Board as it would hinder his and other IDC member’s plans to strip ZESCO of its assets and so on. To prevent exacerbating the misunderstanding, I advised all the members to reply acceptance of re-appointment and they reluctantly sent in their letters to IDC,” he explains. “As soon as I took up the re-appointment as Chairman of ZESCO, the IDC members inundated me with requests and directives some of which were clearly unlawful and I declined to attend to them explaining in detail either their impracticability or their unlawfulness. In all this, I consulted my board members and management on all the issues the IDC raised and accordingly informed the IDC of the decision of the ZESCO Board on each individual matter.”

Dr Chatala highlights events at the IDC annual meeting in Livingstone in November 2020 “where the individual board members of the IDC harangued me and accused me to be not in tandem with the wishes and resolutions of the IDC Board of directors”.

“I repeated with emphasis the ZESCO resolutions and informed them in no uncertain terms that for as long as I was chairman of the ZESCO Board, I would not be persuaded by any person to commit transgressions and criminal conduct that impaired ZESCO and that I was prepared to retire if so needed,” Dr Chitala states.

He further explains that he briefed then finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu about his standoff with the IDC management.

Dr Chitala says Dr Ng’andu supported the Zesco board’s resolutions not to strip the company’s assets.

He also details events that took place immediately after the Livingstone meeting.

“On my return from the Livingstone meeting, the IDC members urgently convened an urgent Board

meeting where they resolved that my services should be terminated on the ZESCO Board and the President [Edgar Lungu – who was also IDC chairman] endorsed their resolution. I was informed of this by my network and I immediately announced my retirement on my Facebook page before receiving the notification which came later,” he says. “I did so because I did not want to get involved in unnecessary controversy with the IDC as I was going to defend myself and mention the reasons that led to our differences. I was mindful of the political situation in the country and as a senior citizen, I did not want to be the cause of an instability that would affect the nation and I chose instead to write this book.”

Dr Chitala narrates why he was dismissed form the Zesco board.

“The catalyst was however my refusal to involve myself in asset striping of ZESCO where they wanted ZESCO to surrender its Fibrecom networks to a new company called Infratel Limited which was essentially a tool to strip assets from ZAMTEL, ZICTA and ZESCO; my refusal to allow TATA Zambia to sale its 50% shareholding to an IDC arranged partner in Itezhi Tezhi Power Corporation instead of ZESCO taking over the assets on behalf of Zambians,” he explains. “…my decline to sign a resolution allowing ZESCO which was insolvent to start paying IDC managing fees; and my refusal to sale the eight hectors of land in Livingstone to a Chinese investor for a pittance. All these matters together with my strong attitude to protect the integrity of ZESCO were seen as conduct of insolence that required the parting of ways.”

Dr Chitala says his networks informed him which people were behind his dismissal.

One of them was former finance minister Alexander Chikwanda who was also an IDC director.

“My contact networks in government informed me that two directors in the IDC Mr. A B Chikwanda, Mr. David Kombe and the Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti allegedly were particularly instrumental in convincing President Lungu to accept their recommendation that my services be terminated as my conduct was not supportive of their political prospects of fundraising for their political party the Patriotic Front in the 2021 General Elections,” Dr Chitala charges. “On being informed by my network, and fearing to raise disruptive acrimonious controversy, I announced my retirement from the ZESCO Board on 2nd December, 2020 and a day later I received the letter dated 3rd December, 2020 from the IDC terminating my appointments as member of the ZESCO Limited Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board. I subsequently wrote a polite letter thanking President Lungu for having appointed me and informed him that ZESCO Limited faced a looming crisis unless concerted smart ways were initiated to resolve the impending crisis in ZESCO.”

He says he informed Lungu about the various challenges Zesco was facing, including high indebtedness.

“In my quest to hold a conversation with the government of Zambia I had earlier alerted government to the dangers that ZESCO faced. In one communication for instance which I had circulated to the President, Ministers of Energy and Finance and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), I stressed the existential risks that the company faced,” Dr Chitala explains. “I informed the policy makers that ZESCO’S debt as at July 2019 stood at US $4.4 billion comprising of the following: I informed them that ZESCO would soon start defaulting on the commercial loans as its balance sheet could not support the debts. In particular, I warned them of the suffocating debts as they fall due from Independent Power Producers (IPP) who had contracts with ZESCO with their overpriced power. I warned that the overpriced power from the IPPs may induce a run on ZESCO which would adversely affect the government as the IPPS had been provided with sovereign guarantees by the Minister of Finance. This would destabilise the country and had the potential of causing untold misery to the nation.”

He specifically highlighted essential statistics about the power utility, which was a source of great concern.

“I further informed them that as at December, 2018, the other essential statistics of ZESCO included the followings: Total assets K59,704,765,000 (This is more than 70% of IDC Group). Total Liabilities K35,750,880,000

Total Revenue K9,534,937,000. Current Assets K9,219,558,000. Current Liabilities K16,559,756,000

(K7,340,198.000),” explains Dr Chitala. “I alerted them that in real terms, the statistics showed that ZESCO was insolvent and required urgent

re-capitalisation from the shareholders, namely the government which owned the company. In fact,

its accounts were only passed by external auditors after the Minister of Finance gave a letter of

comfort to guarantee that ZESCO would remain as a going concern. I further alerted them that for ZESCO to be solvent, it needed at that time an income of K 16.06 billion which if not from its own revenue, then a subsidy from the government of about K7 billion had to be considered.”